Saudi Arabia’s coalition claims to have destroyed 60 Huthies military targets in four Yemeni provinces. His communications on 18 November cite missile storage tunnels and drone workshops. The damage is not confirmed independently and no human assessment is included in these texts. This announcement comes after a haughty claim against two stations of the East-West Saudi pipeline, whose damage also remains unconfirmed. The operational consequences of strikes remain to be established.

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Saudi Arabia’s coalition claims to have destroyed 60 Huthies military targets in Yemen. In two communications issued on 18 November 2026, his spokesman described an operation against ballistic capabilities, drones and the movement’s maritime threat. The destruction announced is not independently confirmed.

Coalition quotes four Yemeni provinces

The official account of the spokesperson, Turki al-Maliki, places the targets in the provinces of Sana’a, Hodeida, Amran and Saada. It does not publish, in the texts consulted, a breakdown of the total between these four territories.

A second communication specifies the installations that the coalition claims to have destroyed: tunnels housing stockpiles of ballistic missiles in the mountains, as well as workshops for assembly and storage of drones. These categories describe the balance sheet claimed by the forces involved in the operation, not an verified inventory on the ground.

The announced objective is to weaken the ballistic capabilities and drones of the Houthis, while neutralizing their maritime threat. This wording sets out a military intention. It does not establish that the waterways are now secure or that the movement has lost any ability to attack.

New announcement after claims against pipeline

This communication follows that of the Houthis on Tuesday, 17 November, concerning pumping stations 8 and 9 of the East-West Saudi pipeline. Their military spokesman Yahya Saree claimed to have used five drones and caused fires. Libnanews reported this claim without presenting the damage as established.

The coalition had separately announced the interception of a drone in the Riyadh area. The available elements do not allow this aircraft to be precisely associated with the five drones claimed. Nor can they conclude that oil transport is interrupted.

The two communications consulted on the 60 targets do not provide any human results. The lack of figures does not mean that there were no victims. The real extent of the destruction and its consequences for the inhabitants remain to be established.

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