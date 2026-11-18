The Brooklyn Federal Court set the sentence of Asif Merchant at 271⁄2 years, found guilty in March in a plot of political assassinations foiled in the United States. The case concerns facts of 2024 and links with the Guardians of the Revolution, according to the American prosecutor’s office. The chronology distinguishes his arrest from the jury’s decision and sentence. His defence raised fears for his family; A lawyer announced a call.

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Asif Merchant was sentenced Tuesday, November 17, 2026, in Brooklyn, to 330 months in prison, or 271⁄2 years. Federal judge Eric Komitee imposed this sentence after the verdict of guilt handed down on 6 March. This 48-year-old Pakistani citizen was convicted of orderly murder and attempted transnational terrorist acts in a political assassination project foiled in the United States.

Asif Merchant sentenced in Brooklyn

The US Department of Justice presents Merchant as an agent of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards. According to his trial report, he thought Donald Trump would be the final target. Joe Biden and Nikki Haley were also among the possible targets mentioned. This is an prevented plot, not an actual assassination.

The case goes back to the presidential campaign of 2024. Merchant arrived in the United States in April, after a stay in Iran. An acquaintance he had asked for alerted the FBI, then collaborated with the investigators. The men he thought he was recruiting as killers were undercover agents.

Arrest in July 2024, verdict in March 2026

On 21 June 2024, Merchant gave them an advance of $5,000 to New York, according to documents submitted by the prosecution. He then planned to leave the United States and issue instructions from abroad.

The authorities arrested him on 12 July 2024 before his departure. This date is set out in the initial statement of the Prosecutor ‘ s Office, published in August 2024, as well as in the announcement of the verdict of March 2026. The sentence imposed on Tuesday is therefore a new judicial stage, more than two years after his arrest.

Defence announces appeal

According to a news agency at the hearing, the defence claimed that Merchant had acted out of fear for his family in Iran. He claimed to have relied on the failure of the project. The prosecution challenged this constraint. Tehran denied trying to kill American officials.

His lawyer Avraham Moskowitz announced his intention to appeal. The judge did not retain the life claimed by the prosecution. The announcement of an appeal does not yet constitute confirmation of its filing.

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