Seven drones were detected in the Moldovan sky on 17 November, according to a still provisional military observation. Civil aviation confirms the reopening of the Centre sector after a temporary closure, without announcing in this communiqué the lifting of all restrictions. Fragments were also found near Naslavcea. Reports, ground impacts and debris discoveries must be distinguished: the authorities continue their checks and do not provide a consolidated human assessment in the communications consulted.

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Moldova detected seven drones in its airspace on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, between 15.45 and 18.10, according to the Ministry of Defence. His preliminary finding identified five ground impacts and a possible sixth. A temporary closure of the national sky disrupted civilian flights.

The military authorities place these incursions in the context of Russian attacks against Ukraine. Their statements consulted do not give a consolidated human assessment. The absence of such an assessment does not make it possible to state that no person was injured.

Drones in Moldova: closure and partial reopening

A first military statement describes two passages of the same Geran-2 aircraft. At 1549 hours it entered from the Ukrainian region of Odesa to Tiraspol before exiting. At 4:02 p.m., he returned to Mălăiești, Grigoriopol district. It is therefore not two separate drones in this first report.

The authorities then report a Shahed aircraft heading towards Botanica, an area of Chișinău. National airspace closes at 1627 local time. On 17 November, Moldova and Lebanon had the same time.

The Civil Aviation Authority confirmed a reopening of Sector Centre at 1703, allowing two aircraft to continue their approach and landing. This statement is not an announcement of full reopening of all sectors.

A FLYONE flight from Sharm el-Sheikh waited about thirty minutes near the Romanian border. It was above 3,000 metres, compared to up to 1,000 metres for drones detected, according to the aeronautical authority. The Commission presents this procedure as a safety measure, without announcing an incident on board.

Still provisional observations on the ground

The military balance sheet located five impacts near Cheltuitori, Pohorniceni, Pogrebeni, Cuhureștii de Jos and Băxani. He mentioned a possible sixth impact in the Ocniśa district. Another aircraft disappeared from surveillance systems near Leova, heading towards the border.

In a separate communication, the border police reported that they had received a Ukrainian alert at approximately 6.20 p.m. A patrol found fragments of an unidentified aircraft at 1928 hours near Naslavcea, approximately 50 metres from the border.

This discovery alone is not enough to identify the aircraft model or revise the military count. The officers isolated the area and requested specialized services to establish the circumstances. The authorities ask not to touch the debris and to warn emergency service 112.

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