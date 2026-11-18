Nvidia announced on Tuesday 17 November 2026 a quarterly turnover of $115.8 billion, up 103 per cent over a year. The group expects 130 billion for the following quarter, with a 3% margin of change. This forecast covers a period of one additional week.
Nvidia distinguishes accounting and adjusted results
The accounts relate to the third quarter of fiscal year 2027, ended 25 October 2026. So this is not sales made in 2027. The main indicators published are as follows:
|Indicator
|GAAP
|Adjusted, non-GAAP
|Net profit
|$65.3 billion
|$64.9 billion
|Diluted benefit per action
|$2.70
|$2.68
|Gross margin
|74.8%
|74.9%
GAAP refers to US accounting standards. Adjusted measures reprocess certain elements and do not replace accounting results. Since the beginning of fiscal year 2027, Nvidia has retained the remuneration in shares in its non-GAAP indicators; the historical comparisons presented have been adapted.
The financial commentary attached to Communication SEC indicates $1.8 billion in net equity gains. Their exclusion from the adjusted measures helps explain why the net non-GAAP profit is lower than the GAAP profit.
Data centres: $107.6 billion
Data Center activity represents $107.6 billion, or about 93% of sales according to our calculation. Nvidia announces an annual increase of 110%. The financial comment still mentions 2.4 billion deliveries of Hopper products for data centres in China in the past quarter.
For the following quarter, management does not retain any data center computing income from China. This assumption does not mean that all Chinese activities of the group have disappeared.
A forecast to read with its calendar
The $130 billion pledged is calculated at a range of $126.1 billion to $133.9 billion. The central point exceeds the previous quarter by about 12.3%, but the durations differ: this variation is not a constant number of weeks comparison.
Nvidia forecasts a gross margin of between 71% and 72%, both in GAAP and adjusted, compared to almost 75% in the published quarter. The expected sales are therefore increasing, while the expected margin is decreasing. These amounts are estimates, not income earned.
A first positive survey after closure
According to an American financial media, the action cost $159.08 at 4.25 p.m. in New York on 17 November, at 9.25 p.m. UTC and 11.25 p.m. in Beirut. This was about +2.3% compared to the closing of $155.46. This post-session record is neither a current course nor the result of a regular session.
Our previous contract point preceded the publication of the accounts. The new report now distinguishes between performance achieved, accounting adjustments and assumptions for the coming quarter.
References
- Nvidia: Third quarter results 2027, November 17, 2026.
- SEC: Form 8-K of 17 November;annex 99.2, financial commentary and GAAP/non-GAAP reconciliations.
- 24/7 Wall St.: Action Statement at 4.25 p.m. ET November 17.
- Libnanews: pre-publication market point.
- Photograph: Will Buckner, Santa Clara, October 31, 2020,CC BY 2.0. Full photograph resized and dressed Libnanews.
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