Spain and 20 other countries are partnering with WHO and UNICEF to accelerate the prevention and management of obesity. Published on November 17, their commitment sets a horizon for 2030, but leaves it to states to adapt their goals. The text gives an important clarification on the target, which it illustrates in people per 100 inhabitants. An online meeting is scheduled for 18 November, following the summit in Madrid in October.

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On 17 November 2026, the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF announced a joint commitment against obesity with Spain and 20 other countries. The call combines prevention, early intervention and access to care, with a 2030 deadline. It does not constitute a review of results already achieved.

Obesity: a target to read with its denominator

The four-page document announced a 5% reduction in national prevalence. But it explains it by five people of less than one hundred, or 500,000 for a population of ten million adults. This example corresponds mathematically to five percentage points, not to a relative 5% decrease in the number of persons concerned.

The text does not set a universal reference year. Each country must set its target according to its initial situation. Where prevalence is highest, stopping its progression is a first step. The adult example does not limit the overall appeal to this population.

Twenty-one country, not all programme members

Along with Spain are Bahrain, Barbados, Botswana, Brazil, Brunei, Egypt, Eswatini, Ireland, Jordan, Malaysia and Mauritius. In addition, Mexico, Panama, the Philippines, Portugal, Seychelles, Slovenia, South Africa, Thailand and Uruguay.

These 20 partners belong to the WHO Acceleration Plan pioneer group, with a total of 34 countries. France and Lebanon are not included in this commitment. The press release recalls that more than one billion people live with obesity worldwide.

A public presentation on 18 November

WHO announces an online event on Wednesday, 18 November, from 4.30 p.m. to 5.45 p.m. in Paris, 5.30 p.m. to 6.45 p.m. in Beirut. This appointment remains to come at the time of publication. It extended the World Summit held in Madrid from 26 to 28 October.

The programme plans to present the call and its implementation to governments, professionals, associations and individuals concerned. It thus distinguishes the publication of the undertaking, dated 17 November, from its public presentation the following day.

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