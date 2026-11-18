Bahrain claims to have rejected several Iranian air attacks on Wednesday, 18 November 2026. The statement of the General Command, in fact consulted, does not specify the number or type of aircraft, the objectives or any damage or casualties. This announcement must be distinguished from the episode of November 17 against a radar to Sheikh Issa, claimed by Iran. The US report released on Tuesday cannot be applied to the new attacks announced on Wednesday. Their exact scope remains to be established.

7

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

The Bahrain Defence Force claims to have repelled several Iranian air attacks on Wednesday, 18 November 2026. His general command announced in a press release on his official account. This new episode is distinct from that of Tuesday, November 17, which was the subject of an Iranian claim against Sheikh Issa.

A communiqué dated 18 November in Bahrain

The document accuses Iran of continuing its attacks on the kingdom. He said that air defence systems had faced several attacks on Wednesday. The message was issued at 0128 UTC, i.e. 0428 hours in Bahrain and 0328 hours in Beirut.

The command does not specify the number of aircraft or projectiles, their type, or the target sites. Nor does it provide any human or material assessment. The attribution to Iran and the result of the response remain statements of the Bahraini army, without independent confirmation presented here.

Do not transpose Tuesday’s US balance sheet

The day before, Iranian Revolutionary Guards claimed a drone attack on an American radar on Sheikh Issa base. Bahrain had announced interceptions. The U.S. command CENTCOM had also claimed that the drones had been intercepted, without damage to U.S. equipment or injury to U.S. personnel.

Libnanews reported these statements in its follow-up on 17 November. That American record concerned this specific episode. It does not allow us to establish the consequences of the attacks announced on Wednesday, nor to assume that they targeted the same base.

The press release of 18 November therefore leaves open the details of the means used, the objectives intended and the possible consequences on the ground. His silence on the victims does not constitute a record of zero victims.

References

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews