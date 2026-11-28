Two years after the ceasefire agreement, the Lebanese newspapers are returning to the strikes and discussions surrounding the withdrawal of UNIFIL. They also monitor year-end bookings, business financing projects and recruitment at the Lebanese University. Outside Lebanon, tensions between the United States and Iran, attacks between Riyadh and the Houthis and the Spanish elections dominate several editions.

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Front page: two years of ceasefire in South Lebanon

Ad Diyar of 28 November 2026 makes the second anniversary of the agreement of 27 November 2024 the starting point of his file. The newspaper considers that the conditions for a return to ordinary life are still not met in the most exposed villages. Al Quds Al Arabi, in its 28 November edition, brings the new strikes of the South and the Western Bekaa sector closer to this anniversary date. Al Sharq reported on the same day strikes and destruction in several southern localities. These editions do not provide a common assessment and do not all describe the same locations.

Al Sharq Al Awsat and Al Sharq of 28 November report that Beirut supports the continuation of certain UNIFIL missions during the withdrawal of force. Al Sharq Al Awsat presents a six-month French formula. The newspaper distinguishes the duration of this transition from the nature of the missions that could continue. Al Binaa of the same day also discusses this calendar. The six-month figure is a horizon mentioned in the negotiations, not the duration of a new term voted.

Nidaa Al Watan of 28 November states that Washington wants a military channel between the Lebanese and Israeli armies. Al Sharq reports the hypothesis of a remote negotiation meeting. The two informations do not describe the same mechanism: one concerns a sustainable military channel, the other the format of an exchange. Neither newspaper publishes a joint decision establishing this channel.

Lebanese politics: the Baabda-Hizbullah talks

Al Joumhouriya of 28 November 2026 refers to contacts between Baabda and Haret Hreik to restore dialogue between the Presidency and Hezbollah. The newspaper reports warnings against street mobilization and describes a substantive disagreement on the conditions of disarmament. In his account of Joseph Aoun’s positions, he distinguished the state monopoly of arms from the prospect of ending the state of hostility with Israel. There is no common timetable or agreement on the steps to be taken.

Al Akhbar of 28 November covers the election of the political council of the Free Patriotic Current. It describes a competition for the seats of an instance in which the party’s orientations are defined. The same issue contests, in a case of opinion, the Israeli approach to the recognition of Hezbollah as a whole as a terrorist organization. This dossier presents the newspaper’s views on the role of the Lebanese authorities; its qualifications are not UN conclusions.

Al Liwaa of 28 November referred to two meetings of the Council of Ministers the following week. Al Akhbar, in his pages dedicated to the Lebanese University, details the expectations of the contract teachers regarding their full-time visits, as well as the controversies about the criteria and order of examination of the files. The fact that this matter is discussed does not prejudge the final list or the entry into force of a decision.

Political declarations: sovereignty, dialogue and implementation of Taëf

Al Liwaa of 28 November 2026 reports that Nawaf Salam refused to yield to the intimidation he attributed to Hezbollah, while saying that he did not seek confrontation with the movement. Al Quds Al Arabi of the same day highlights another aspect of his statements: the Prime Minister received a delegation of MPs mobilized to maintain an international presence in the South. Al Sharq reported on Joseph Aoun’s position on sovereignty and his support for the pursuit of certain tasks of the United Nations force during his withdrawal.

Al Binaa of 28 November reports the appeal of Sheikh Ahmad Kabalan to fully implement the Taif agreement and to reform the political system. Al Quds Al Arabi, for his part, notes the criticism expressed by Sheikh Ali al-Khatib about the way in which the Presidency addresses the Shiite community about weapons. Al Sharq presents a separate position, that of MP Michel Moawad, who also calls for the implementation of the Taif agreement but raises the question of state authority in terms opposed to those of Hezbollah.

Diplomacy: Military contacts and the visit of the Belgian king

Ad Diyar, Al Binaa and Al Liwaa of 28 November 2026 report on meetings with German and Asian officials. Al Liwaa reports that the army commander, Rodolphe Haykal, received the German Secretary of State at the Ministry of Defence Jens Plötner as well as military officials from Malaysia and Brunei. Al Binaa noted that Joseph Aoun referred to the continuity of UNIFIL activities with the German delegation and the demands of the inhabitants of Zawtar West. These meetings do not determine the composition of any post-retirement mission.

Al Liwaa on 28 November evokes a stage in Tebnine for the Belgian king. This announcement concerns his December trip, not a visit already made. Ad Diyar follows the movement to Washington of Saudi emissary Yazid bin Farhan. Al Sharq reports on a practical aspect of cooperation with Jordan: facilitating transit and combating smuggling. This is not an announcement to open new passages.

Economy: Christmas reservations, business credit and banking taxation

Nidaa Al Watan of 28 November 2026 follows the resumption of traffic at Beirut airport and reservations at the end of the year. The civil aviation official interviewed reported in the newspaper some 165,600 passengers on arrival and 182,000 departing for the period of the month he commented on before the end of November. Ad Diyar reports favourable anticipations for holidays and the preparation of security measures. The traffic data already observed, bookings and actual arrivals in December are three different measures. The airport figures are also not sufficient to establish the occupancy rate of hotels: they include residents, family visitors and other travellers.

Al Sharq and Nidaa Al Watan of 28 November refer to the study of a private sector fund by economic organizations. The editions describe a project, not a facility already providing access to loans. Al Liwaa and Al Sharq relay the position of Fadi Khalaf, Secretary General of the Lebanese Banking Association, on the taxation of the bank’s accounting performance. He argues that some results are not earnings and that taxation would reduce available liquidity. Objection from the professional association; the same pages do not publish any independent tax estimate or detailed administrative response.

Ad Diyar of 28 November examines a separate topic: the draught constraints and the costs that could induce yachts to choose neighbouring ports. Al Arabian Al Jadeed is interested in the role of the Jordanian port of Aqaba when the Gulf traffic is disrupted. Al Sharq Al Awsat deals with the diesel market and reports a global deficit risk in the second quarter of 2027. This latter information is due to a forecast, not to a shortage already found.

Justice: money seized, a decision on the dowry and a street in Ashrafieh

Nidaa Al Watan of 28 November 2026 returns on the sums seized in July 2022 during the passage of Maronite Archbishop Moussa al-Hage. The newspaper assigns the government commissioner to the military court, Claude Ghanem, the decision to release the funds to enable them to be handed over to the recipients. He adds that some recipients refused to receive them. This measure concerns the future of the sums; it is not sufficient to reconstruct the outcome of the other parts of the file.

Ad Diyar of 28 November deals with an offer to pay a deferred dowry calculated at 15,000 Lebanese pounds for one dollar. The article states that the filing at this rate was invalidated in the case under review. The currency of the claim and the terms of the offer are elements of the dispute; This decision cannot be applied to all foreign currency debts without reviewing contracts and judgement. In another case, Al Akhbar questions a decision of the governor of Beirut concerning a route near the ABC shopping centre in Ashrafieh. The title of the newspaper does not replace the governor’s decree or the cadastral plan.

Society: the people of the South and solidarity with the Palestinians

Al Sharq Al Awsat of 28 November 2026 devoted a report to the Christian villages of South Lebanon. It describes the constraints placed on the residents who remain there and the accusations of collaboration that target them. The retention of families in their villages does not allow a conclusion to be drawn on their relationship with Israeli forces. In a separate file, the newspaper questions the economic and social consequences of UNIFIL withdrawal on communes where the mission has been present since 1978.

Al Sharq of 28 November announces a gathering in Beirut for the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. Al Araby Al Jadeed reported on the difficulties of journalists in Gaza, including the wear and tear of their equipment. It also deals with the populations of Western Kordofan caught between fighting and hunger. On the international pages of Al Quds Al Arabi, a Sudanese observatory accused the Quick Support Forces of killing 12 people and burning five villages. The figures and allocation remain those of this observatory.

International pressure on Iran, war in Yemen and elections in Spain

Al Araby Al Jadeed, Al Binaa and Al Sharq Al Awsat of 28 November 2026 follow the threats exchanged between Tehran and Washington, against the blockade of Iranian ports. Al Araby Al Jadeed and Al Sharq Al Awsat report differences in Israel on the opportunity to hit Iran without the United States. Al Liwaa addresses Tehran’s and Donald Trump’s threats to Kharg Island facilities. These statements do not constitute the announcement of an executed strike.

Al Quds Al Arabi and Al Sharq Al Awsat of 28 November describe the resumption of cross-border strikes and attacks between the Riyadh-led coalition and the Houthis. Al Liwaa and Nidaa Al Watan return to the discussions of Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan in Islamabad as part of their defence agreement. Al Sharq Al Awsat also follows discussions in Baghdad on oil and Kurdistan border crossings. Al Quds Al Arabi states that the figure of $100 billion in losses attributed to oil smuggling in Iraq covers, according to the source cited, the period 2008-2025. This is an estimate put forward by officials, not a judicially determined amount.

Al Quds Al Arabi and Al Sharq Al Awsat of 28 November report Hamas’ statement that a son of Khalil al-Hayya survived a strike in Gaza. They also cover the discussions of Gadi Eisenkot to form a coalition in Israel. In Europe, Al Akhbar analyses the tensions in the housing market in the Spanish countryside, when Al Jumhouriya and Al Sharq Al Awsat question the weight that the right might take after the election on Sunday 29 November. These analyses appear before the vote.

Culture : Georges Khodr, Amin Rihani and musical exchanges with Brazil

Al Akhbar of 28 November 2026 devoted several articles to Metropolitan Georges Khodr, his theological work and his report to Palestine. Al Jumhouriya published on the same day a portrait of his place in the Lebanese intellectual debate. Al Akhbar also devotes a set of texts to Palestinian writer and publisher Samah Idriss. The two dossiers give us different paths: the first through the dialogue of religious traditions, the second through literature and publishing.

Ad Diyar on 28 November reports on a symposium at the Holy Spirit University of Kaslik on Amin Rihani, his work and his conceptions of Arabism. Nidaa Al Watan traces the exchanges between Brazilian and Lebanese musicians, with the testimony of the cultural attaché Pablo Romero. The representations mentioned in this report have already taken place. Al Araby Al Jadeed recounts Abdelrahman ElGendy’s literary distinction for his book on prison experience.

Cultural agenda: Batrun and Saifi

In Batrun, the illumination of the Batrouniyat tree is announced on Saturday 28 November. Christmas programming is divided between the old market and several city squares. In Beirut, the organizers of Shereen Kouwatly’s « What remains buried » exhibition announce visits from December 2 to 20, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at NoCK, Émile Rayes Building, Youssef Hani Street, Saifi.

Sport: Lebanon receives China after defeat against Japan

Nidaa Al Watan, November 28, 2026, looks back at Lebanon’s defeat against Japan, 86–82, in Asian qualifications for the 2027 Basketball World Cup. Lebanon receives China on Sunday 29 November at the Nouhad Naufal complex in Zuk Mikael. The journal examines the possible consequences of the result and the difference in points, without presenting the qualification as already acquired or lost. Al Sharq also goes back to the meeting against Japan and the Beirut marathon, for which foreign riders are expected. Al Liwaa deals with the organization of the race.

Al Jumhouriya on 28 November referred to the election of a new executive to the Olympic Committee. At the international level, Al Araby Al Jadeed covers the Davis Cup and the elimination of Germany; Al Quds Al Arabi recalls the withdrawal of Marc Márquez, and Al Sharq Al Awsat on the training of young people in Saudi football academies.

Technology: brain interfaces, medical follow-up and artificial intelligence

Al Arabian Al Jadeed of 28 November 2026 explains how brain signals are translated into digital commands in the work of Neuralink. It also presents research on a robot flying the size of an insect that could be used for pollination. The value of these two projects lies in the specific tasks tested; their potential interest does not demonstrate widespread clinical use or current agricultural use.

Al Joumhouriya deals on the same day with remote medical follow-up with body devices and the integration of artificial intelligence with Microsoft office tools. Al Quds Al Arabi reports on a youth forum with the « Cedras on the move » sign, where artificial intelligence is among the topics discussed. Al Akhbar addresses in its international pages the issues raised by computer intrusions attributed to various actors in the United States. These elements do not allow all incidents to be attributed to an artificial intelligence agent.

Personalities: Bassam Chalita and Joseph Attieh

Al Sharq Al Awsat of 28 November 2026 publishes an interview with conductor Bassam Chalita on the path that led him to the musical direction and the choices that structure his work. Al Sharq reports the public support of singer Joseph Attieh to Miss Lebanon. Nidaa Al Watan deals with Omar Harfouch and Unesco in a column signed: this section is not a statement by the organization.

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