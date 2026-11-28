The Geneva public transports located the incident that led to the phishing campaign on 24 November. The shop is offline, but the app and distributors remain accessible.

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The Geneva Public Transport (GTP) announced on 27 November that the data used in a phishing campaign came from an incident affecting their online shop. They have deactivated the shop, but travelers can still buy their tickets in the app or from distributors.

The TPGs alerted their customers on 24 November after sending emails and SMS that imitated the operator. These messages referred to a false page to obtain personal and banking information. On the 26th, the operator further indicated that it was investigating the origin of the data. The next day, he linked the campaign to an incident on his online shop, separate from his main news site.

The persons identified were contacted

According to the operator, third parties were able to access the name, first name, date of birth, gender, preferred language and contact details of certain customers. Bank data is not included in this list: it is the fraudulent page that sought to collect them. GPTs state that they wrote to the individuals they identified as concerned and provided them with the data that may have been exposed. They did not quantify the number of affected clients in their press release.

In addition to the store, management platforms for employers and communities have been placed off-line as a precaution. The Federal Office for Cyber Security and the Federal Data Protection Officer were informed. The operator announced that he had lodged a complaint with the cantonal police and the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Where to buy a ticket or renew a subscription

The bus and tram network, the distributors and the app remain in service, according to TPG. Tickets can be purchased in the app or from distributors; for subscription renewal, the operator directs customers to its local agencies and outlets.

In case of a suspicious message, TPGs invite you not to transmit any personal or banking data and to go directly through their website or customer service at 00800 022 021 20. The November 27 press release does not provide a date for the reopening of the shop.

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