Beats 2-0 in Doha, the Atlas Lions finished second in Group H, ahead of China in contrast to goals. They will play the sixteenth finals.

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Morocco slid 2-0 against Spain on Thursday 26 November in Doha, but continues its Under-17 World Cup. With four points, the selection of Ahmed Kantari finished second in Group H ahead of China in contrast to goals. Spain finished first with three victories.

Two Spanish goals, one in each half

On Field 2 of the Aspire Zone, Ebrima Tunkara opened the score in the first period. Entering the break, Guillermo Trujillano doubled the Spanish lead in the 61st minute. Morocco, which had scored eight times in its first two meetings, did not find the way to the net against a Spanish selection that did not cash any goals in this group.

The zero against China weighed in the ranking

The Atlas lions took three points against Fiji (6–0) and one against China (2–2). Leaded by two goals in this second match, they came back thanks to a penalty of Ziyad Baha and then an equalization of Rami Lougmani. Morocco and China finish at four points each, but Morocco still has a +4 goal difference compared to +2 for China. He thus obtained one of the first two places, which gave direct access to the sixteenth finals.

Illustration photo: Peter Glaser / Wikimedia Commons (CC0). She doesn’t show the game.

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