Pre-term schools, universities, families and exchanges: why French remains present in Lebanon without being its official language.

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French is present in Lebanon because it is transmitted by schools, universities, families and cultural exchanges, well before and long after the French mandate. It retains an important place, but Arabic is the official language and not all Lebanese speak French.

Hearing French in a street in Beirut, in a classroom or on the phone does not mean that Lebanon would be a French-speaking country in the same way as France. Language occupies a special place in a plurilingual society. To understand this presence, one must distinguish its history, its school role and the real uses of the inhabitants.

A pre-French presence

The French mandate strengthened the place of French, but he did not introduce him to a territory where no one knew him. Religious educational networks and exchanges with Europe had already established its use in the 19th century, when the region still belonged to the Ottoman Empire.

The Saint Joseph University of Beirut provides a precise benchmark. Founded in 1875 by the Society of Jesus, it precedes the mandate by several decades. Its institutions have trained generations of students in different disciplines. French was thus disseminated not only as a language of conversation, but also as a language of study and access to professions.

This school history counts more than just an explanation reduced to a sentimental link with France. A language is maintained when it is used to learn, work and transmit knowledge. The passage through educational institutions gave French sustainable uses, which then flowed to families and professional circles.

What the mandate has changed

After World War I, French tutelage gave this language additional political and administrative weight. In the Constitution of 1926, French had an official status alongside Arabic. The language is then included in the institutions of the new State as well as in the educational networks already present.

This period must be distinguished from the current legal situation. The end of guardianship does not remove language skills, schools or libraries. But it changes the national framework within which they are used. The practice of French continues in an independent Lebanon; It is not the extension of a French sovereignty over the country.

Is French still an official language?

No. Article 11 of the current Constitution designates Arabic as the official national language and refers to a law determining cases of use of French. This particular provision does not place both languages on the same plane. The Organisation internationale de la Francophonie also classifies Arabic as the official language of Lebanon and French as the foreign language.

The confusion often comes from the use of the word « Francophone ». He may designate a person who speaks French, an institution that uses it to teach, or a country that is a member of La Francophonie. It does not necessarily mean that French has an official status. Lebanon has been a member of the organization since 1973 without giving up its official Arabic language.

School remains an essential driver

In part of Lebanese institutions, French is not limited to a subject taught a few hours a week. It is also used to learn mathematics or science. The French Institute describes a structurally bilingual educational system in which these subjects are taught in French or English according to the institutions.

This organization helps understand why a student can acquire a French scientific vocabulary while speaking mainly Arabic at home. She also explains that two Lebanese of the same age have very different skills in French: their educational background and opportunities to practice are not identical.

French as a school not only belongs to private schools. Educational cooperation also concerns the public sector, teacher training and Lebanese educational institutions. It would therefore be incorrect to automatically assimilate francophonie, private school and membership of the same social milieu.

Studies and professional links

Universities continue this practice. The U.S.J. today presents itself as a Francophone language and culture institution, while highlighting French, English and Arabic. This combination shows that the university Francophonie does not imply the exclusion of other languages.

Partnerships between Lebanese and French institutions, joint diplomas and exchanges of researchers also give French practical value. It can facilitate curriculum, mobility or collaboration. However, Lebanese higher education does not form a uniform linguistic set: choosing a university or specialty can lead to very different uses.

Do all Lebanese speak French?

No. The OIF sheet based on its 2022 report estimated Francophones at 38% of the population. This dated benchmark does not constitute a 2026 linguistic census and does not mean that all of these people use French on a daily basis at the same level. Understanding a conversation, reading an article and writing a professional text are distinct skills.

The language we hear depends heavily on the place and the interlocutors. A meeting at a Francophone university does not describe the practices of the entire country. Similarly, the use of French in a family does not imply that its members have abandoned Lebanese Arabic in their daily exchanges.

One language among several

Lebanese Arabic, French and English may coexist on the journeys of the same person. The choice varies with the contact person, the work, the studies or the subject. Moving from one language to another is not an absence of a national language: it is a plurilingual practice, made possible by different learnings and habits.

Cultural life helps maintain French beyond the classroom. The French Institute of Lebanon organizes linguistic and artistic activities through a network established in several regions. Exchanges with authors, artists and institutions allow the language to remain a cultural practice, rather than a mere school memory.

If one speaks French in Lebanon, it is therefore because several relays have followed and continue to exist: education before the mandate, the institutions of this period, and then the educational, professional and cultural choices of an independent country. This story explains a strong presence, without making French the language of all Lebanese or erasing the central square of Arabic.

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