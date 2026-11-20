A proposal provides for a deadline of 28 February 2029 for some former tenants. It provides for three levels of increase and would allow owners to apply for an eligibility check. The two texts on the 12 November agenda are not among those adopted in Parliament’s minutes.

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A proposal from the Administration and Justice Committee provides for a deadline of 28 February 2029 for some former tenants in Lebanon. The two texts on rents were on the supplementary agenda of 12 November. They are not included in the lists of adopted texts issued after morning and evening meetings. At this point, the date of 2029 is not a new right to maintain in the premises.

The committee has put two proposals together in a transitional formula. The document examined concerns residential leases concluded before 23 July 1992 and covered by Act 2/2017. It does not cover recent residential leases or former commercial premises. The text does not extend all contracts. It reserves the time limit for tenants who meet the conditions of the support fund provided by law.

Two lanes depending on the tenant’s situation

The first concerns those who have already applied to the fund in the forms and conditions provided for. The second is addressed to those who have not done so: the text would allow them to file an application before the competent rent court when an action for expulsion is notified to them. This proposed mechanism is neither open to the Fund’s windows nor eligible for aid.

In both cases, the lessor could ask the court to appoint an expert to verify the tenant’s eligibility. The report of the commission presents this control as a protection of the owner’s right. The formula does not, however, explicitly state how the assignments already notified before its entry into force would be dealt with. It does not contain a general suspension of proceedings.

Twenty, forty and sixty times the reference rent

The proposed calculation is based on the 2017 rent. He set a target of 60 times that base, then applied it in steps: one third in 2026, two thirds in 2027 and all in 2028. The calculation therefore gives twenty, forty and sixty times the reference amount for the three stages. This is not a successive increase in rent paid the previous year. The year 2026 is included in the formula, while no effective date is established.

The choice of the 2017 amount makes the calculation dependent on the basis used for each contract. Two dwellings are therefore not necessarily subject to the same result in pounds. The document does not regulate in detail the treatment of all agreements concluded between donors and tenants after the reform. The proposed extension would end automatically on 28 February 2029 for covered contracts, according to the text. This term appears in the draft: it does not replace the current rules applicable to each dispute.

What Parliament’s documents show

In September, the Commission found that the implementation of the support fund by the executive had not been successful. In November, its members reviewed data from the Ministry of Finance on the housing concerned and statistics on litigation. The result is a targeted text: rather than extending all contracts, it proposes to condition retention to the situation of eligible tenants. The copy of the report announces the approval in committee of the two merged and amended proposals. It asks Parliament for their approval, which distinguishes the two stages.

The minutes of the 12 November sittings list the texts approved, but neither the Commission’s formula nor the proposals on old residential leases appear. An entry on the agenda is not valid for a vote. The proposal itself provides for effective publication in the Official Journal if Parliament adopts it. It therefore does not allow the rent of a lease to be recalculated immediately or to conclude that an expulsion procedure is stopped.

Residential buildings in Lebanon. Archive photograph published in April 2018; date of shooting not established. None of the illustrated dwellings are identified as being affected by the project. Photo François el Bacha / Libnanews.

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