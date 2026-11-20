Anthropic expects $104.8 billion net of its introduction to Nasdaq and a separate private placement. The final prospectus deposited with the SEC distinguishes between the company’s amounts, the bank’s option and the estimated 4.3 billion tax deductions on certain conditionally allocated equities.

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The final prospectus deposited with the SEC estimates that the net proceeds from Anthropic would receive from two transactions: the public issue of new shares and a private investment of 26 billion. The document also indicates an estimated $4.3 billion outflow for tax deductions related to conditionally allocated shares. These amounts, distinct from the Nasdaq course, are used to track the money that would enter the company and one of the payments it already provides.

About 78.8 billion net from public supply

The gross amount shown for the introduction, $81.34 billion, measures all class A shares proposed at $83. It comprises 79.38 billion gross of new shares issued by Anthropic and 1.96 billion securities transferred by existing shareholders. The proceeds of these divestitures are not the property of the company.

The prospectus excludes investment commissions on Class A shares and the estimated costs of Anthropic. By subtracting the 26 billion private investment from the published net combined amount, an order of magnitude of 78.8 billion is obtained for the public supply alone, excluding banks’ option. This figure is an estimate from the reconciliation of amounts, not a confirmed cash flow.

Private investment is based on Class N shares at the same unit price. The prospectus includes 10 billion each for Google and Nvidia and 2.5 billion for AMD. Google’s subscription mobilizes a part of an already concluded commitment: this amount should not be added to the planned funding for a second time. The bank option covers an additional 147 million securities. If fully exercised, the prospectus estimates the combined net proceeds of approximately $117 billion.

Tax deductions, no detailed budget

Anthropic plans to spend approximately $4.3 billion on tax deductions to be paid in the settlement of certain conditionally allocated shares, or SURs. The company bases this calculation on the share price at introduction and an assumed withholding rate. This planned payment is neither a bank commission nor included in the deduction of costs which leads to 104.8 billion net.

For the rest, the paper cites the company’s current needs, operating expenses, computing capacity and infrastructure investments, and recruitment. It also envisages acquisitions or acquisitions of interests, without any significant commitment to this end at the date of the prospectus. No specific amount is allocated to each of these expenses.

Rating began on November 19. The settlement of the offer was announced by November 20, subject to the usual conditions, and the private placement must follow the completion of the public offer. The first course and the previous day’s exchanges do not confirm these regulations or the exercise of the banking option.

Archive: Nasdaq MarketSite TV Studio in New York, August 2006.Luis Villa del Campo / Wikimedia Commons,CC BY 2.0. Resized whole photo, Libnanews dressing. This image does not show the introduction of Anthropic.

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