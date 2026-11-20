A revaluation in pounds may inflate an accounting amount without contributing an additional dollar. But this difference between writing and cash does not in itself determine the tax treatment. In order to understand bank disagreement, it is also necessary to distinguish the exchange rate, the value of the securities and the provisions already deducted.

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A revaluation in pounds may inflate an accounting amount without contributing an additional dollar. But this difference between writing and cash does not in itself determine the tax treatment. In order to understand bank disagreement, it is also necessary to distinguish the exchange rate, the value of the securities and the provisions already deducted.

A bank may show an increase in the value of an asset in its accounts without cashing a new recipe. This is one of the distinctions invoked by the Lebanese Banking Association in its tax challenge of 16 November 2026. However, it does not mean that any accounting increase would be fictitious, nor that any uncollected amount would automatically be excluded from tax.

The problem is the coexistence of several measures. Cash records available funds. The balance sheet describes assets and liabilities. The profit and loss account shall contain income and expenses in accordance with the applicable accounting rules. Finally, the tax result is derived from the tax law and the adjustments it imposes. These measures answer different questions.

The same asset, more books

Let us take an entirely hypothetical illustration, which does not reproduce the accounts of any institution. A monetary claim of $100 is expressed in local currency accounts at a rate of 10 units per dollar. Its value is 1,000 units. If the relevant rate increases to 20, this value becomes 2,000 units, while the asset remains 100 dollars.

The rates of 10 and 20 are chosen only to explain the calculation. These are neither historical or current Lebanese prices, nor an estimate of the purchasing power of the book, nor the rate obtained in a real transaction.

The increase of 1,000 units is not a payment received from a client. It reflects a change in conversion here. It also does not allow the calculation of the company’s net gain. If it has a debt of $100 subject to the same conversion, its debt also increases by 1,000 units in this example. Reading the asset alone would mask the counterpart.

IAS 21 specifically deals with foreign currency transactions and the conversion of financial statements. It distinguishes in particular between the functional currency of the undertaking and the presentation currency. It is therefore necessary to know the framework chosen before describing a variation: changing the currency in which an account is presented does not amount to selling the asset it contains.

The price of a security is another variable

An obligation may also change its value in its own currency. This movement is not in itself a gain in exchange. One item purchased at $100, reduced in a simplified illustration to $20 and then revalued at $35, recovered $15 in value from the low point. However, it remains $65 lower than the purchase price.

If not sold, the $15 increase is not the proceeds of an assignment. If it is sold 35 dollars, a cash flow occurs, but its analysis still depends on the value at which it appeared in the accounts before the sale. It would be wrong to add without precaution a recovery already recorded and the price collected as if it were two independent profits.

IFRS 9 distinguishes several ways in which financial assets are classified and valued, depending on the management model and contractual flows. Some relate to amortized cost, others to fair value, with different effects on the presentation of changes. The formula « the title has mounted » is therefore not sufficient to reconstruct the published result.

An accounting provision is not a guaranteed deduction

The third question is taxation. An expense may be entered in the accounts without being deductible from the taxable base. Conversely, a change in value may call for tax treatment that is not confused with its accounting presentation. IAS 12 recognises this distinction by dealing in particular with differences between the book value of an asset or liability and its tax base.

In its reply of 16 November 2026, the Ministry of Finance relies on Legal Opinion No 11/2025 of 14 January 2025 on provisions on euro sovereign bonds. This advisory opinion does not set the tax payable by each institution. ABL defends their inclusion and also challenges the tax consequences of exchange rate differences. These two components should not be merged into one transaction: a provision for risk on an obligation and a conversion difference do not refer to the same entry.

Control must also look at what has been done before. Has an accounting loss actually reduced a tax result? Does a subsequent recovery concern the same loss? Is the title still in custody? Without this chronology, one may compare a gain of one year with a loss whose tax treatment was different.

The result does not say everything about liquidity

For an applicant, the distinction is concrete. An improvement in the published result alone does not prove an equivalent increase in the funds immediately available for withdrawals. Conversely, the absence of collection does not demonstrate the absence of any tax obligation.

In order to assess a bank balance sheet, it is therefore necessary to read together the results, cash flows, valuation rules and annexes. It is this combination, rather than an isolated figure of gain or loss, that allows us to understand what has changed in the accounts and what has actually entered the fund.

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Institutional illustration: Bank of Lebanon, archival photograph © François el Bacha / Libnanews, date of unknown shooting. Editorial dress. The examples do not describe the accounts of any institution.

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