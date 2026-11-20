Choosing a transcription tool for Lebanese interviews requires more than a promise to take over Arabic. How to compare two outputs, interpret a rate of error and check the decisive passages? This decryption proposes to start from actually processed recordings and a human reference. A forgotten negation, a misheard date or a distorted name can alter the meaning, even if the average seems encouraging. The protocol counts as much as the result displayed: no score replaces the rereading.

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Arabic voice recognition is not just a promise of transcription « in Arabic ». For a Lebanese conversation, it is also necessary to know which varieties the model has learned and on which recordings its performances have been measured. A study presented to ACL in July 2025 offers a specific case, without ranking the tools available in November 2026.

Arab Voice Recognition: A Lebanese Test

The study compares several versions of ArTST. The body of adaptation comprises 25.20 hours classified as Lebanese. On the corresponding test, the targeted adaptation of the dialect version gets 28.05 % of the word error, compared with 30.01 % for the initial version. Without this adaptation, the dialectic variant does no better on the same test. The result therefore depends on the protocol, not only the number of languages announced.

These two scores represent a gap of 1.96 points, a calculated relative decrease of about 6.5%. They do not mean that 28% of people would be misunderstood. The rate relates to the reference text of substitutions, deletions and insertions. It does not describe the seriousness of each error.

A denial does not weigh more than another word

Consider a hypothetical transcription: an error on « morrow » or the omission of « step » can change an entire instruction. An average does not say whether these precise words have been preserved. For an interview intended for publication, the validation must therefore cover names, dates, amounts and negations, even when an overall score appears satisfactory.

The study also tests Egyptian-English, Emirati-English and Tunisian-French mixtures. It does not provide specific validation of a trilingual Lebanese conversation. An editor working on this type of recording must test it directly, rather than translate a result obtained into another linguistic combination.

A useful test is to submit the same extract to several systems, then compare their outputs with a human transcription. The same rules must be maintained for hesitations and spelling variants. Otherwise, a difference in rating may be considered technical progress. The final choice remains that of a tool adapted to the records actually processed, not that of a universal winner.

Illustration: microphone photographed by Jean Balzan, via Pexels. This cliché does not represent the ArTST model or a test session.

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