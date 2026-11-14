What if we start preparing Christmas with a touch of vintage?

The Vintage Collective Market will be held from November 19-22, 2026 at the ALBA, Dekwaneh, from 12pm to 9pm. Free and open to all to discover fashion, singular objects and retro finds, a few weeks from Christmas, within the framework of the Lebanese Academy of Fine Arts in Balamand, Beirut.

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There are events that simply make you want to go out, and others that immediately awaken curiosity. The Vintage Collective Market, which will be held from November 19-22, 2026 at the ALBA, is one of those who promise a beautiful parenthesis in the heart of Beirut.

For four days, you can walk, chine, discover and above all be surprised by the world of vintage. Fashion, singular objects, retro spirit and creativity will be at the heart of this meeting that falls at the right time to start thinking about Christmas gifts.

Because let’s admit it, there is something particularly nice to offer a gift that we have not found anywhere. An original piece, an accessory that has character, an unusual object or simply this little treasure that seems to have been chosen especially for the person to whom it is intended. The vintage is also that: the pleasure of making pleasure otherwise!

And then, beyond shopping, it’s a great opportunity to go out with friends, family or simply take time for yourself, in an artistic setting that lends itself perfectly to discovery and creativity.

Just a few weeks away from Christmas, the Vintage Collective Market may well be one of those nice brackets that we like to find in Beirut: a friendly atmosphere, unexpected discoveries and, who knows, a few favourites to slip under the tree!

So, before you start the Christmas gift race, take the time to go for a walk. You might find exactly what you weren’t looking for!

Note in your calendar

Vintage Collective Market

19-22 November 2026

From 12pm to 9pm

Lebanese Academy of Fine Arts (ALBA), University of Balamand

Dekwaneh, Sin el Fil – Beirut

Free entrance – Open to all

What if, this year, we left aside the traditional purchases to favour objects that have a soul, unique pieces and little finds that tell a story?

The treasure hunt is launched… She’s just waiting for you to find your next crush!

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