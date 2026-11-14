Amina Mohammed expected in Beirut this weekend

The UN announces the arrival of Amina Mohammed in Beirut during the weekend of 14 and 15 November. The Deputy Secretary-General must meet with humanitarian actors, Lebanese officials and UNIFIL personnel. Mental health and psychosocial support is the first goal announced in the Greentree Plan launched in 2025. No detailed schedule or actual arrival is confirmed. The initial funding of the programme should not be confused with new aid to Lebanon.

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Amina Mohammed is expected in Beirut during the weekend of 14 and 15 November. The UN announced the move on 13 November 2026, placing mental health and psychosocial support at the centre of the programme. Discussions with Lebanese authorities and UNIFIL personnel are also planned. The announcement does not confirm an arrival already made.

Amina Mohammed expected from humanitarian actors

The United Nations Deputy Secretary-General should visit projects aimed at populations affected by crises, including displaced communities. She must meet with caregivers, humanitarian partners and front-line stakeholders. These exchanges will include access to psychological support, as well as support for professionals exposed to stress and trauma.

The displacement is part of the Greentree acceleration plan. This programme involves the United Nations Office for Partnerships, WHO, UNICEF, UNHCR and the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. Amina Mohammed and Julia Gillard, president of Wellcome, participated in its preparation with international experts.

A program launched in 2025, not a new envelope

The United Nations introduced Greentree on 23 September 2025, with a planned start in Chad and Lebanon. The project extended a meeting in November 2024. The visit announced for this weekend therefore concerns an initiative already launched, not the creation of a previously non-existent programme.

At the time of the launch, Wellcome announced a $13.2 million commitment. This funding was to support the start-up of the initiative, research and adaptation of interventions to local contexts. This was not an amount pledged solely for Lebanon. This amount of 2025 is also not a new aid granted during the November 2026 trip.

The objectives presented by Wellcome are concrete: to develop and evaluate psychological interventions that can be offered to more people and then integrate them into humanitarian services. Education and protection are among the sectors concerned. The programme also includes training of professionals and strengthening of national policies. These objectives describe its framework for action, not an assessment of results already achieved in Lebanon.

Government and UNIFIL meetings

Amina Mohammed also needs to talk to senior government officials and the United Nations team in the country. A meeting with UNIFIL personnel was announced to welcome the commitment of the peacekeepers and to reaffirm the United Nations support for the stability of southern Lebanon.

The programme made public does not specify the schedule of the interviews or the sites to be visited. Nor does it present a decision on the future of UNIFIL. The actual steps and any new commitments will have to be distinguished from this travel announcement.

Archival photograph: Amina J. Mohammed in Washington, April 18, 2024. Freddie Everett / US State Department, public domain. This image does not show the visit announced in Beirut in November 2026.

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