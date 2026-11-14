Essentials in 5 minutes: November 14, 8 am

Saturday, 14 November, 8 a.m. Beirut time: IMF completes its mission without bank agreement and the Lebanese army prepares for recruitment. CENTCOM denies the destruction of a radar in Bahrain claimed by Iran. In the United States, the FAA again allows departures without a general return to normal. In Paris, 21 metro stations must be closed for demonstrations. The facts acquired are distinguished from the parties’ declarations and the deadlines still awaited.

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In Lebanon, the IMF closed its mission without banking agreement and the army was preparing for the recruitment of specialists. In the Gulf, Washington disputes the destruction of a radar claimed by Tehran. In the United States, air departures are again allowed, without a general return to normal. In Paris, station closures will accompany Saturday’s events.

Essentials in 5 minutes, Saturday 14 November 2026 edition at 8 a.m. Beirut time. This distinguishes between the decisions taken, the parties’ declarations and the deadlines still awaited. The American events of Friday night correspond to the night of Friday to Saturday in Lebanon.

Essentials in 5 minutes: in Lebanon, deposits are still waiting for an agreement

The mission of the International Monetary Fund was completed on Friday, 13 November. The team of Ernesto Ramirez Rigo, who has been present in Beirut since 10 November, notes progress in clarifying positions. However, it calls for further work prior to an agreement on a sustainable bank restructuring strategy.

Three requirements emerge from his statement. The bank resolution law must apply in all cases. Repayments must respect available liquidity, the solvency of the Bank of Lebanon and the sustainability of public debt. Finally, the distribution of losses must respect the hierarchy of claims to protect applicants.

The Bill on Financial Stabilization and Deposit Recovery remains before Parliament. The Mission does not set individual repayment schedules, funding amounts or disbursement dates. For savers, therefore, technical progress does not constitute an immediate return. Discussions should continue in the coming weeks.

South Lebanon: prepare the post-FINUL, without device stopped

Joseph Aoun received Friday Imran Riza, United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Lebanon. According to the Presidency, the meeting focused on the situation in the South and consultations to avoid a vacuum after the end of UNIFIL’s operational mandate.

No agreement on the composition or timing of a replacement device was announced at the end of this meeting. Nor is this diplomatic approach an announcement of cessation of incidents on the ground. Reports of strikes and shots reported on Friday in several locations remain separate from discussions on the international presence.

Recruitment: Army opens applications Monday

The Lebanese Armed Forces will receive nominations from 16 November to 18 December 2026 inclusive. His announcement of 13 November concerns military and civilians. The deposit must be made personally at the Karantina barracks, with the music of the army.

The timetable is Monday to Friday, from 7.30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Lebanon. For women, the press release reserves applications for diplomas in health, guidance, information technology or electronics, telecommunications. Conditions depend on grade and specialty.

The command invites interested parties to consult the required documents at the barracks and on its official website. The filing of a file is not an admission. No number of positions or review dates are included in the main news release.

Bahrain: CENTCOM denies Iran · Global Voices

The US Central Command denied on Friday the destruction of an early warning radar in Bahrain claimed by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards. He claims that two drones attacked the kingdom were shot down by American forces, without injury or damage.

This is the American version, not an independent confirmation of intercepts. The exact time and the means used are not specified. Tehran had presented the claimed operation as a response to an attack on a telecommunications tower in Sirik, southern Iran.

The two statements therefore oppose the outcome of the episode. Neither the destruction announced by Iran nor the entire process described by Washington should be presented as established by an independent investigation. No de-escalation agreement arises from this denial.

United States: departures resume, disruptions persist

The FAA lifted the national suspension of departures on Friday night, U.S. time, after an air traffic shutdown. Aircraft are allowed to leave, but airlines still need to reorganize cancelled or diverted flights and their connections.

Transport Secretary Sean Duffy attributed the failure to overloading old switches and routers. He warned that returning to full capacity would take time. His explanation remains that of the authorities at this stage, not an independent conclusion of the investigation.

Markwayne Mullin, Secretary of Homeland Security, initially excluded a cyberattack before nuanced: there is no evidence at this time, but verification continues. To present this hypothesis as definitively rejected would therefore be premature.

In its 0224 UTC bulletin on Saturday, the FAA still mentions targeted suspensions requested by companies. Their announced expiry times do not prove an effective recovery. The agency is planning a new point on the network at 11 a.m. UTC, or 1 p.m. in Beirut. Passengers must check each segment with their carrier before reaching the airport.

Paris: 21 stations will close without opening hours

RATP announces the closing of Châtelet and Les Halles on Saturday from 10 a.m., Paris time. Another 19 stations will follow at 11 a.m., including Bastille, Concorde, Invalides and Charles de Gaulle-Étoile. These hours correspond to 11 a.m. and then 12 noon in Beirut.

Measures are taken at the request of the police prefecture for demonstrations. Trains will pass continuously in closed stations and connections will not be insured. Two sections will also be interrupted: Kléber–Charles de Gaulle–Étoile and Hôtel de Ville–Châtelet.

A closed station does not mean stopping a whole line. Passengers must therefore check their specific itinerary, including the return journey. The reopening will depend on authorisation from the prefecture; No general timetable is announced in the newsletter consulted Saturday morning.

Cover: Bank of Lebanon archival photographs published in May 2019, © François el Bacha / Libnanews, and JFK Tower, April 2012, © Ad Meskens / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0. Assembly Libnanews; These images do not show the events of November 2026.

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