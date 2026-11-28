A Palestinian was shot and wounded on Saturday in At-Tuwani, south of Hebron. Israeli police arrested three suspects, including two soldiers.

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A Palestinian was shot and wounded on Saturday 28 November in At-Tuwani, in the southern occupied West Bank. Israeli police announced the arrest of three Israelis, including two soldiers who were not on duty at the time of the incident. The case is before the military police.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that its first aid workers had taken care of a man shot in the shoulder. The Israeli army said that the shooting of one of the soldiers injured a Palestinian. The three suspects were arrested the same day. No indictment was announced on Saturday night.

Differing versions of the beginning of the incident

The images broadcast after the facts show three Israeli men, including two armed men, entering the village. They alone do not make it possible to reconstruct all the events. Honenu, the organization representing the suspects, claims that Palestinians threw stones at them and opened fire in response. On the contrary, a Masafer Yatta activist claims that Israelis targeted a dwelling; He also says that the mother of a resident was hit. The Red Crescent confirmed the management of the bullet wound, without confirming this second allegation.

The police presented two of the suspects as soldiers performing their compulsory service, and the third as a civilian. The army confirmed the opening of an investigation with the police. The authorities did not publicly establish the full timeline or explain why the three men had entered the village.

The UN had alerted about the difficulties of access to Masafer Yatta

At-Tuwani is located in the hills south of Hebron, in the Masafer Yatta area. In its report of 26 November, two days before the shooting, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that restrictions on movement, settler violence and demolitions made it difficult for residents to access essential services and livelihoods. By the beginning of the month, humanitarian agencies had been able to bring water to only three of the ten communities in need within the area designated by Israel for military exercises.

Across the West Bank, the United Nations documented 55 attacks by settlers that resulted in casualties or damage in 46 locations between 17 and 23 November. This statement stopped five days before At-Tuwani fired. The follow-up to the case is now under Israeli investigation; neither the precise circumstances of the shooting nor any prosecutions have been made public.

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