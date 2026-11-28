Third in the Baja World Cup and Masters champion, Hamed Al-Wahaibi led the Challengers to Abu Dhabi before giving up.

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Less than three weeks after his Baja World Cup title, Hamed Al-Wahaibi gave up at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, which ended on Friday 27 November in Al-Ain. The Omani rider and his French co-driver Max Delfino had nevertheless taken the lead in the Challenger category at the beginning of the race.

At the wheel of a Can-Am Maverick R, Al-Wahaibi retained the advantage at the end of the second stage. Electrical problems prevented the completion of the third special, according to the International Automobile Federation (FIA). The final classification recorded the crew’s abandonment to the fifth special, without specifying whether the same problem was the cause.

Two results that do not count for the same championship

Al-Wahaibi and Delfino were among the seven Challenger teams in Abu Dhabi, but were not registered to score points at the World Rally Raid Championship (W2RC). The category victory in the event returned to Evgenii Kudriavtcev and Andrei Rudnitski, who were also not in the championship. The Portuguese Alexandre Pinto and Bernardo Oliveira had already won the Challenger World Championships before the final.

A Masters title acquired for a point in Dubai

Al-Wahaibi finished fourth in Dubai International Baja on November 8, with François Cazalet at his side. This last round brought him 68 points. He finished the Baja World Cup in third place in the general standings, with 302 points, and finished second in Challenger behind Mitchel van den Brink.

In the Masters ranking, the Omani rider beat Frenchman Lionel Baud by a single point, 302 to 301. He had not scored any points in the Spanish and Portuguese rounds; his results in Qatar and Dubai brought him 97 points out of the last two events.

Cover: dunes of Al Shuaibah near Al-Ain, photo of 10 January 2015 by Okhtyartist / Wikimedia Commons, framed and titled by Libnanews, licensedCC BY-SA 4.0.

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