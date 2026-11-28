From Bourj Hammoud to Annaya, the November 15 race distinguished four winners. Find the elite podiums, masters, women and juniors.

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Nafez Kamaleddine, Georges Iskandar, Ramona Khalifeh and Bechara El Hajj won the four categories of the 2026 Road Cycling Independence Cup. The Lebanese Cycling Federation reported the results on 18 November.

On Sunday 15 November, on the occasion of the 83rd anniversary of Lebanon’s independence, the event brought together the elite categories, masters, women and juniors. The departure was given at 7 a.m. in Bourj Hammoud by the president of the federation, Hrair Satoyan, and the chairman of the technical commission, Nazaret Habibian.

An arrival in the ascent to Annaya

The riders took the coastal motorway towards Jbeil before going up to Annaya. The elites and masters travelled 47 kilometres, with an arrival near the Lebanese Army Dam in Annaya. The women’s and juniors’ route was 40 kilometres long and was completed at mid-rise.

According to the federation’s account, Georges Iskandar, a representative of the internal security forces engaged in master’s studies, detached himself in the ascent and kept his advance to the line. Nafez Kamaleddine, winner of the elite category, arrived behind him. These two successes correspond to separate rankings.

The four podiums

Elite: 1. Nafez Kamaleddine, Al Ghazal de Tripoli; 2. Khalil Al Asmar, Homenetmen Beirut; 3. Moustafa Allou, Lebanon Cycling Club.

1. Nafez Kamaleddine, Al Ghazal de Tripoli; 2. Khalil Al Asmar, Homenetmen Beirut; 3. Moustafa Allou, Lebanon Cycling Club. Masters: 1. Georges Iskandar, Internal Security Forces cycling team; 2. Bassam Dannawi, Al Ghazal de Tripoli; 3. Ali Atwi, Lebanon Cycling Club.

1. Georges Iskandar, Internal Security Forces cycling team; 2. Bassam Dannawi, Al Ghazal de Tripoli; 3. Ali Atwi, Lebanon Cycling Club. Juniors: 1. Bechara El Hajj, Homenetmen Antelias; 2. Ahmad Mashmoushi, Rise and Rise; 3. Hadi Kassem, Homenetmen Antelias.

1. Bechara El Hajj, Homenetmen Antelias; 2. Ahmad Mashmoushi, Rise and Rise; 3. Hadi Kassem, Homenetmen Antelias. Women: 1. Ramona Khalifeh, Lebanon Cycling Club; 2. Arij Wehbe, Aley Cycling Club; 3. Lynn Daou, Rise and Rise.

The chairperson and members of the steering committee presented the cups to the winners. The Federation thanked the Internal Security Forces, the Lebanese Army and the Lebanese Red Cross for securing the route.

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