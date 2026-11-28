Rescue found the last victim on Saturday, after six days of search in a building in Slovakia. One child is among the ten dead.

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Ukraine’s emergency services announced on Saturday 28 November the end of the search in the Slovak building affected by a Russian air strike six days earlier. The rescuers found ten bodies under the rubble, including that of a child. The last victim was released on Saturday.

Six days of searching a residential complex

The strike on Sunday 22 November caused a part of a five-storey building in this town in Donetsk region to collapse. Some people were buried. During the search, the first aid workers had to stop the clearance several times and go to shelter, according to the Ukrainian State Emergency Service.

The teams said they had cleared a little over 400 tons of rubble. They also extinguished a fire in an apartment. Saturday’s announcement is about the end of this operation and the results of the 22nd strike, not about a new attack on the same building on Saturday.

A separate assessment of new strikes in the region

Ukrainian police separately announced Saturday morning that the previous day’s attacks had resulted in four deaths and eight injuries in the Donetsk area. Three of these deaths were recorded in Slovakia. This regional survey focuses on attacks on 27 November and should not be confused with the results of research in the building hit on 22.

Cover: Sloviansk entry in July 2019, Visem / Wikimedia Commons archive photograph, framed and licensed by LibnanewsCC BY-SA 4.0.

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