Spain and Denmark provided €27.4 million to help the Palestinian Authority pay for specialized care in private hospitals in the West Bank under the guidance of the Ministry of Health. Financing goes through the European PEGASE scheme, which this year has been extended to cover late payment of invoices.

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Spain and Denmark contributed €27.4 million to help the Palestinian Authority pay for private hospitals in the West Bank to which its Ministry of Health is directing patients. Announced on Friday 27 November by the representation of the European Union, the contribution is divided into EUR 23 million from Madrid and EUR 4.4 million from Copenhagen.

Hospital bills, no new hospitals

The private hospitals concerned provide specialized care that Palestinian public institutions do not offer. When a patient is referred by the Ministry of Health, such care will be invoiced by the Palestinian Authority. Their accumulation weighs on the cash flow of institutions and compromises the continuity of care, according to the Belgian development agency Enabel, which participates in a separate programme through the same European mechanism.

Money transited through PEGASE, the European Union’s direct financial support scheme for the Palestinian Authority. Since 2008, it has financed part of public salaries and pensions, social assistance and medical transfers to hospitals in East Jerusalem. In 2026, it was expanded to cover arrears owed to private hospitals in the West Bank. The contribution announced on Friday adds to two previous payments, of €23 million by Spain and €3.3 million by Switzerland. The European representation does not specify the list of indemnified establishments or the share of hospital debt covered by these amounts.

In Gaza, medical evacuations remain a separate issue

The European Union attaches these arrears to the financial crisis of the Palestinian Authority, aggravated, in its view, by the retention by Israel of tax revenues collected on its behalf since May 2025. The representative of the European Union, Andreas Fiedler, called on Israel to allow essential medical supplies to enter the Gaza Strip and to allow the evacuation of seriously ill patients to the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. This call is distinct from the announced payment: the news release does not mention a new transfer authorization or a number of patients that could be evacuated.

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