American Ilia Malinin beat the world record for the men’s short programme in Tokyo with 114.81 points on Friday, November 27. He beat the Japanese Shun Sato by 18.03 points. Frenchman Kevin Aymoz finished third with 94.15 points ahead of the free program, scheduled for Saturday at the Keio Arena.

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Ilia Malinin raised the world record for the men’s short program to 114.81 points on Friday, November 27, at the NHK Trophy in Tokyo. The American, a triple world champion, surpassed by 0.84 points the 113.97 points won by his compatriot Nathan Chen at the Beijing Olympic Games in 2022. The Japanese Shun Sato was second with 96.78 points. Frenchman Kevin Aymoz took third place with 94.15 points.

Two quadruples and no deduction

Malinin opened its program onCantata Memoriaby a quadruple flip. He also succeeded in a triple axel and a quadruple lutz–triple pricked loop combination. The latter was his highest score, at 20.88 points. His three pirouettes and his sequence of steps all received level 4. The International Skating Union score sheet totals 68.40 points for technical elements and 46.41 points for program components, without deduction.

Malinin broke Chen’s record without trying to quadruple axel. The Beijing protocol also gives a comparison key: Chen had received 65.98 points for the technique and 47.99 points for the components. In Tokyo, Malinin scored 2.42 more points on the elements, and 1.58 less on the components. This comparison covers the scores awarded in two different tests, four years apart.

Aymoz at 2.63 points from Shun Sato

The second place race is tighter. Aymoz, winner of Skate Canada at the end of October, is 2.63 points behind Sato. The Italian Daniel Grassl was fourth at 91.66 points, 2.49 points from the Frenchman, ahead of the Swiss Lukas Britschgi (90.81). Another committed Frenchman, François Pitot, is twelfth (78.06).

The free men’s programme is scheduled for Saturday 28 November at 7.30 p.m. at the Keio Arena, 11.30 a.m. in Paris and 12.30 p.m. in Beirut. Aymoz must pass Sato and Malinin, who will skate last. The two notes add together to establish the final ranking of the NHK Trophy: the 18.03 points in Malinin’s lead over Sato are those of the short programme, not yet the final gap on the podium.

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