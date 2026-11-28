On an official visit to Caracas, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus discussed with Acting President Delcy Rodríguez a health cooperation that is no longer limited to relief after the June earthquakes. The priorities announced include community care, laboratories, health regulations and local drug and vaccine production. No precise amounts or timetable were published at the end of the 27 November meetings.

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Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus met with Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez on Friday 27 November in Caracas. Following this first official visit by a Director-General of the World Health Organization to Venezuela, WHO and its regional office announced their intention to expand their cooperation beyond emergency aid deployed after the earthquakes of 24 June.

At Miraflores Palace, discussions focused on the rehabilitation of health services and longer-term support. The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), representing WHO in the region, intends to include this support in its 2026-2031 plan. The report does not indicate the resources that would be devoted to Venezuela. It does not set a timetable for work or list of establishments to be rehabilitated.

In Petare, the priority for community care

Prior to his meeting with Delcy Rodríguez, Tedros visited the San Miguel Arcángel integrated diagnostic centre in Petare with Venezuelan Minister of Health Carlos Alvarado. These centres combine several services in one institution. The Director General presented their strengthening as a means of limiting patient travel and making first-recourse care more accessible.

The visit was completed in areas affected by the two earthquakes of 24 June, of magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 according to OPS. In its report of 3 September, the organization reported that 14 of the 26 facilities surveyed in August had functional operating blocks and 14 had access to drinking water. Only seven had adequate waste management. These figures describe the facilities examined in August, not the entire Venezuelan health system or its condition at the end of November.

Drugs and vaccines: what WHO proposes

At Rafael Rangel National Hygiene Institute, Tedros announced cooperation on three areas: research, drug and vaccine production, and health promotion. Carlos Alvarado also cited the strengthening of the laboratory network and technical assistance for the certification of the regulator. Both parties have not identified any vaccine or drug that would be produced as a priority.

Tedros also called for lifting the sanctions against Venezuela, which he described as an obstacle to the country’s progress, particularly in health. This is a position taken by the Director General, distinct from the technical commitments discussed with Caracas. The PAHO report does not mention any decision on sanctions.

After the earthquakes, PAHO had deployed teams, assessed hospital capacity and supported the delivery of equipment and medicines. The November visit expands the scope of this cooperation to include laboratories and local production. The press release does not specify when the first project will start or how it will be funded.

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