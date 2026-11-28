Columbus eliminated the Inter Miami in the first round of MLS playoffs on Friday, November 27 in Ohio. The reigning champion fell 1-0 on a goal from Santiago Rodríguez in the extra time, after losing the first game 3–0. Columbus is in the Eastern Conference semifinal.

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The Inter Miami will not defend his title until the last square. Columbus Crew eliminated on Friday 27 November from the first round of the Major League Soccer playoffs, winning 1-0 in Ohio. Santiago Rodríguez scored in the second minute of the additional time. Winner of the first game in Florida, Columbus won the series in two games.

Rodríguez avoids shooting at the goal

At ScottsMiracle-Gro Field, both teams were still tied at the end of the regulatory time. In this first round, a draw goes straight to the shots. The Uruguayan community Santiago Rodríguez avoided this session: served in the surface by Anass Zaroury, he controlled the chest ball before beating goaltender Dayne St. Clair. At the other end of the field, Patrick Schulte did not cash any goals, as in the game go.

The format of the series required two wins, regardless of the cumulative goals. So Miami had to win in Columbus to get a third game, which he would have welcomed. Rodríguez’s goal cut the meeting and the series. Columbus, the seventh Eastern lead, eliminates number two of the conference.

The best scorer of the season comes out without scoring in the series

Lionel Messi had finished the regular season at the top of the scorers with 26 achievements. The league chose Golden Soul for the second consecutive year, after 29 goals in 2025. The Argentine did not score against Columbus in both games, and Miami remained silent on the whole series.

In the semifinal of the Eastern Conference, scheduled for December 5 and 6, Columbus will face the winner of the series between the New England Revolution and the Philadelphia Union. The league’s chart didn’t fix his opponent yet Friday night.

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