Water stations: the current restored in 36 hours

The establishment of the waters of Beirut and Mount Lebanon announces the restoration of the current at the relevant stations of the Chouf in Jbeil in 36 hours. In his press release of 5 November, he attributed this reactivation to direct coordination with Electricity of Lebanon and denied any political pressure. The announcement specifies the geographic scope of the reconnections, but does not detail the stations concerned, the agreed financial conditions, or the status of the water distribution to each subscriber.

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The establishment of the waters of Beirut and Mount Lebanon states that it obtained the restoration of the current at the relevant stations of the Chouf in Jbeil in 36 hours. In a press release released on Thursday, November 5, the organization explained that it had solved the problem directly with Electricity of Lebanon (EDL). He denies that this revival is the result of political pressure.

The clarification comes after the release of an article presenting the episode as a step backwards of the Minister of Energy and Water, Joe Saddi, against Walid Joumblatt. The institution rejects this reading and describes an administrative treatment between the two institutions.

Affected water stations of the Chouf in Jbeil

According to the agency, the power cut had affected all regions between the Chouf and Jbeil, without exception. He assured that the measure was general and formal. It would not have taken into account any regional, religious or partisan criteria.

The establishment then announces the reconnection of all the areas concerned within 36 hours. However, the press release does not provide a list of stations or specific hours of shutdown and recovery.

This announcement concerns the electrical supply of the installations. It does not provide a balance sheet of water distribution in each locality. It therefore does not lead to the conclusion that all subscribers found their usual power supply at the same time.

Clarification in the backlog file

The dispute is part of the campaign launched by EDL on 2 November against public bodies that have not paid their bills. The cuts raised concerns for electricity-dependent services, including water and telecommunications.

On 4 November, the director of the water establishment, Rabih Khalifé, had already assured that the problem of the Iqlim el-Kharroub wells was being resolved. This statement followed an exchange with MP Bilal Abdallah. Thursday’s communiqué now specifies a wider scope, from Chouf to Jbeil, as well as a deadline for reconnection.

The organization does not publish any amounts paid to EDL, schedule and status of arrears. The restoration of the announced current therefore does not make it possible to establish the financial conditions of the agreement between the two institutions.

Chabrouh Dam, Faraya, October 1, 2017. Illustration of archives, unrelated to the stations concerned. Photo: FOSS-the-world / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

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