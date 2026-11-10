Aboudiyé: Customs still waiting for their credits

On November 10, the CDR states that most of the facilities at the Abudiyah crossing have been completed. General Security and Army buildings are completed. The customs office is still under construction, pending the transfer of appropriations by the Ministry of Finance. The passage with Syria reopened the day before. No amount, delivery schedule or stop of movement is announced. This clarification distinguishes the resumption of the border link from the completion of all buildings.

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The Aboudiyé crossing has reopened, but the customs building remains to be completed. The Council for Development and Reconstruction (CDR) specified Tuesday, November 10, 2026. He announced the completion of most border facilities, while pointing to the expectation of credits from the Ministry of Finance for customs.

In Aboudiyé, two buildings completed

In its press release, the CDR distinguishes the installations already carried out from those still under construction. The Lebanese General Security and Army Buildings are completed. Work is continuing on the customs building, pending the transfer of the necessary appropriations by the Ministry of Finance.

The Council does not quantify these appropriations. Nor does it give a date for completion of the building. His announcement thus describes an ongoing project, with a financial step still awaited.

This clarification comes after the reopening of the passage between Lebanon and Syria. The CDR itself recalls this inauguration. It does not announce any interruption of traffic and does not describe the provisional conditions under which the customs services work.

Reopening announced on 9 November

The ceremony on Monday was held on the Syrian side in Dabousiyé, in the presence of Fayez Rasamny. The Lebanese Minister of Public Works and Transport was accompanied by diplomatic, customs and security officials. Syrian representatives also participated in the event, including the governor of Homs, Mounif al-Naassan.

After the ceremony, delegations visited the offices and facilities of the passageway. The report of the visit referred to the monitoring equipment and facilities carried out. The clarification of the CDR now brings a separate state of the buildings on the Lebanese side.

The resumption of the Abudiyah-Dabousiyah link and the completion of all its facilities therefore do not correspond to the same stage. The new information of 10 November concerns precisely the customs building, still under construction despite the inauguration of the previous day.

Appropriations and timetable remain expected

The passage links Akkar to the Syrian province of Homs. At the inauguration, Fayez Rasamny stressed his interest in travel and trade. It estimated future traffic at 8,000 to 10,000 people per day, as well as 150 to 200 trucks. These figures remain ministerial forecasts, not a review since the reopening.

The RDC release does not provide measured attendance or assessment of transit times. Nor can it quantify the impact of the project on the processing of goods.

For the customs building, the next expected element is the transfer of the appropriations mentioned by the CDR. The Commission does not specify the amount or deadline, nor does it fix a delivery date.

Cover photo: official delegation to the passage of Abudiyé–Dabousiyé, photograph aired on November 9, 2026. Archive NNA, composition Libnanews. Exact shooting date not documented separately.

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