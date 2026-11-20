The Ministry of Agriculture is examining the reactivation of a milk collection centre in Wadi Khaled. The project would consolidate production prior to transport to dairies. No opening date or farm rate were announced. The latest figures relate to sales prices.

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In Akkar, the Ministry of Agriculture is studying the reactivation of a milk collection centre in Wadi Khaled. The aim is to consolidate local production before it is transported to dairies. The Ministry discussed the project on 30 October with Lebanon Milk and the agricultural cooperative Al-Douroub. It did not announce any opening date or commitment to purchase.

A centre to be put back into service

On 19 August, during a visit to Wadi Khaled, Minister of Agriculture Nizar Hani reported that the study needed to rehabilitate the centre had been prepared. He hoped that work would begin soon. The Ministry presented the remoteness of the farms from the dairies as one of the difficulties faced by farmers in the region.

At the end of October, discussions with the company and the cooperative were still about the launch of the project. The report does not specify the volume that the centre could receive, the price paid to farmers, or the mode of transport. The presence of a dairy at this meeting is not worth a purchase contract.

The cold doesn’t stop in the center

A collection point is used to collect deliveries from several farms prior to the journey to the factory. For a farmer, his interest depends on the distance to the centre, the reception times and the conditions for milk acceptance. For the dairy, the assembly facilitates the organisation of the abductions, provided that the journey between the centre and the factory is also carried out in good conditions.

In Lebanon, Ministerial Decision 821/1 lays down requirements for vehicles carrying raw milk. It includes cooling during the journey, a temperature not exceeding 10 °C and a temperature recording device. This limit applies to transport: it does not say anything about the equipment of the Wadi Khaled centre, which the ministry has not detailed.

Two prices quoted, no farm rate

In its 16-18 November survey, the Ministry of Agriculture reported an average price of 71,000 Lebanese pounds per litre in bulk and 93,000 pounds in retail. These are two prices observed at different stages of sale. The bulletin does not give the amount paid to farmers in Wadi Khaled. The difference between these prices makes it impossible to calculate the margin of a dairy or a trader or the savings that the centre could bring.

Illustration: Milk collection truck in Nièvre, France, March 29, 2022. Archive outside Lebanon.Cjp24 / Wikimedia Commons,CC BY-SA 4.0. Libnanews dress under the same license, un cropped photograph.

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