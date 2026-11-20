Edmond Gharios has been responsible for LebanonJus and the municipality of Chiyah. The archives document the creation of a social service, the integration of a municipal centre into the primary care network and the opening of the Boulevard Theatre. They make it possible to distinguish the industrial path from the decisions taken for the municipality.

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The Ministry of Health in Chiyah lists a primary care centre belonging to the municipality. He named Edmond Gharios, also known for his journey at LibanJus, in the direction of the centre. The archives of a Lebanese community seminar describe a mechanism that is not limited to consultations: Chiyah has included a social service in his organization chart, with dedicated staff and projects ranging from health to child participation. It is these services, not the activities of a private hospital, that allow to trace the public part of the industrial journey.

A social service included in the organizational chart

The starting point dates back to 1999, according to Edmond Gharios’ story at a seminar of Lebanese communities held on 22 April 2015 in Sin el-Fil. Chiyah then set up a social development office. In the report of the seminar published by Cités Nations France, the mayor explains that a diagnosis of needs preceded the decision of the municipal council to include in its organizational chart a service composed of three social assistants. Their appointment had been approved by the Public Service Council, according to the same record.

The existence of a permanent service changes the way the municipality can intervene: it can entrust the monitoring of projects to identified agents, including when activities are carried out with associations or donors. In Chiyah, the report quotes a health centre, meetings with the inhabitants and a city council of children. The representative of the Italian Cooperation confirmed that Chiyah was one of the joint partners in his programme to familiarize children with local decisions. These documents attest to the devices presented, but do not give their current attendance or cost to the municipality.

From prevention to municipal theatre

The primary care centre also participated in a national campaign for early detection of heart disease. In the list of establishments selected for the 2019 operation, the Ministry of Health identifies the Chiyah centre as one of the sites in the Baabda district. The Ministry’s public record lists him as a municipal institution. This qualification distinguishes the centre, integrated into the front line network, from a hospital that provides specialized care. It alone does not provide information on all benefits or their conditions of access today.

The municipality has invested in another type of equipment: the Boulevard Theatre, inaugurated in January 2019 by the Minister of Culture Ghattas Khoury. He was part of the municipal sports and cultural complex. That night, the Lebanese Philharmonic Orchestra was produced. The department also proposed funding and equipping a public library. This announcement is distinct from the opening of the theatre: it does not attest that the library opened on the same date.

In April 2025 Edmond Gharios, presented as mayor by the Ministry of Information, announced that his municipal list had won without opposition. He then cited health, the sports and cultural complex, gardens and street rehabilitation as one of the issues he intended to pursue. This statement places its priorities at the mandate level, without providing budgets or project-by-project schedules.

Two trajectories in Baabda district

The industrial route is documented separately. The story published by LebanonJus attributes to Mikhaël Gharios the creation of La Frutta in 1959 to condition oranges grown nearby. The company established LebanonJus in 1974, when it moved and installed a cardboard packaging line, and then opened its ice cream plant in 1991. Edmond Gharios appeared as the owner and director of LebanonJus in the archives of a round table at Saint Joseph University in 2007. In 2014, the IDAL Investment Promotion Agency’s directory still mentions him among the company’s interlocutors, based in Hadath and manufacturer of juices, dairy products and ice cream.

The archives of Chiyah document responsibilities other than those of the family enterprise. The municipal council decides on the organisation of the social service, the municipality owns the care centre and partners intervene on defined projects. None of the sources consulted established that LebanonJus financed these services. The geographical proximity and role of Edmond Gharios in both institutions is not enough to confuse their budgets and decisions.

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