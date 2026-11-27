The Emirati Commissioner will lead the 62nd Art Exhibition from April 8 to November 26, 2028. This mandate is not confused with the choice of national flags.

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The Emirati Commissioner will lead the 62nd Art Exhibition from April 8 to November 26, 2028. This mandate is not confused with the choice of national flags.

Thirteen years after designing an exhibition for the United Arab Emirates pavilion, Hoor Al Qasimi will return to Venice to lead the international exhibition itself. On 20 November, the Board of Directors of the Biennale appointed Pietrangelo Buttafuoco as Director of Visual Arts. The announced schedule covers almost eight months, from April 8 to November 26, 2028.

From the Emirati Pavilion to the International Exhibition

In 2015, Al Qasimi was responsible for telling the history of exhibitions in the Emirates since 1980. At the head of the 62nd edition, she will have to propose the framework of the international exhibition and choose the artists and works that will compose it. This mandate does not amount to choosing artists from each pavilion: national participations have their own police station.

This difference also counts for Lebanon. A Lebanese artist can be invited to the central exhibition regardless of national participation, and an appointment to the Lebanese pavilion would not mean that the artist was chosen by Al Qasimi. The ad gives no name for 2028.

In Sharjah, collaborations already established with Lebanese artists

Al Qasimi co-organized the Charjah Biennial in 2003 and co-founded its institutional development by creating the Sharjah Art Foundation in 2009. She designed the fifteenth edition of the Charjah Biennial in 2023 around the project launched with Okwui Enwezor before her death. His exhibitions at the foundation gave a place to the sound work of Tarek Atoui and the works of Simone Fattal. These precedents shed light on his journey, but are not invitations for Venice.

The November 26 press release sets the direction and dates. It does not give the title of the central exhibition, the list of artists or the teams of national pavilions. It is these announcements, and not the Commissioner’s only nationality, that will allow us to measure the place given to the scenes in the Middle East.

Illustration of archives: perspective of the Lebanese pavilion for the Venice Biennale of Architecture in 2018. © Hala Younes Architecture and Landscape.

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