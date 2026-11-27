Rodolphe Haykal and Ambassador Frank Mollen signed a protocol for civil-military cooperation in Yarzé. No projects, beneficiaries or amounts have yet been made public.

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Rodolphe Haykal and Ambassador Frank Mollen signed a protocol for civil-military cooperation in Yarzé. No projects, beneficiaries or amounts have yet been made public.

The Lebanese Army Commander, General Rodolphe Haykal, and the Dutch Ambassador in Beirut, Frank Mollen, signed a memorandum of understanding in Yarze on Thursday, 26 November. According to the minutes of the meeting, the text foresees future civil-military cooperation projects. Lieutenant-Colonel Vincent van Ophem, Dutch Defence Attaché, attended the interview. The signed document was not published with the announcement, which does not designate a beneficiary institution or date of implementation.

Previous projects in Southern hospitals

The Protocol is part of a cooperation which has already resulted in identifiable deliveries. On 1 July 2025, the army announced that Haykal and Mollen had signed development projects supported by the Netherlands, with the support of the Centre for Security Sector Governance in Geneva (DCAF). The army distinguishes in its reports the signature of projects and their implementation.

On 28 August 2025, it had documented a handover of medical equipment at the government hospital in Mais el-Jabal and at the medical centre in Ain Ebel, with DCAF as the implementing partner. In January of that year, a solar rescue system was delivered to Tebnine Government Hospital. In December, the programme had also supported the renovation of the Umm el Nour centre in Fatqa, which welcomes women in recovery after an addiction. These dated achievements are not part of a list of new projects announced on 26 November.

No budget or timetable for the new text

The reference to future projects indicates the area of cooperation, but does not indicate who will finance, execute or maintain the facilities that could be selected. No amount, schedule or delivery commitment was communicated for this protocol. The announcements on the hospitals of 2025 gave the names of the structures concerned and the purpose of the delivery; This two information is still missing for the text signed on Thursday.

Photo from archives: Rodolphe Haykal in Abdullah on November 16, 2026, and not at the signing in Yarze. Lebanese Army, direction of the Orientation.

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