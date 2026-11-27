Al-Akhbar refers to a monthly quota for the purchase of dollars by the Bank of Lebanon from banks. This amount is not confirmed and does not correspond to amounts paid to depositors.

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Al-Akhbar reports, in its 27 November edition, that the Bank of Lebanon (BDL) would have set a monthly quota of $100 million for the purchase of $15,000 from banks. No public BDL documents consulted by Libnanews confirm this amount. The figure refers, according to the daily, to a ceiling on transactions between the central bank and the banks, not to repayments paid to depositors.

A ceiling announced in the press, not an executed amount

According to Al-Akhbar, banks reduce some of their dollar commitments to their customers when they accept a settlement in books at a rate of 15,000. The daily newspaper describes in parallel a mechanism by which the BDL would buy the corresponding amounts from the banks. It does not publish any decision setting the quota, nor does it publish a statement of how many dollars were actually purchased, on what dates and from which banks.

One hundred million dollars per month would be $1.2 billion over 12 months if the ceiling were confirmed, maintained and fully utilized. This increase does not measure the amount of transactions already carried out or the money received by households.

What a 15,000 pound conversion means

In a purely arithmetical example, debiting 1,000 dollars from an old account at the rate of 15,000 gives 15 million pounds. Converted at the reference rate of £89,500 per dollar, this amount represents approximately $168, excluding costs. The difference is around 83% from the nominal amount debited. This comparison measures the effect of the two rates on the same sum, not an audited accounting loss on a real account or a discount applicable to all deposits.

Circulars 158 and 166 fall under another scheme

Circulars 158 and 166 frame foreign currency withdrawals for eligible applicants. The amendments issued by BDL on 3 November bring the monthly ceilings to $1,200 and $600, respectively, effective 1 December. Part of the payment is by card: the ceilings do not correspond to as many tickets that can be withdrawn at the counter.

In a press release dated 11 May, BDL valued the March 2026 payments for both circulars at $240.4 million. It allocated $28.36 million to commercial banks and the rest to the central bank. These figures relate to payments reported for a specific month. They do not confirm the buy-back quota reported in November and cannot be added up.

In order to establish the scope of the transaction described by Al-Akhbar, the decision setting the ceiling, the amounts actually processed each month and the breakdown between repurchases to banks and amounts credited to customers is missing. None of these elements were confirmed in the public documents consulted as at 27 November.

Archive photo: Karan Jain /Wikimedia Commons, cropping and dressing Libnanews,CC BY-SA 2.0.

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