Two Syrian agents were killed and five wounded in Hasakah. The governor accuses the Islamic State group in a city that passed under Damascus.

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Two internal security officers were killed and five injured in an attack on a building of the Syrian Ministry of Interior in Hasakah on Wednesday night. Governor Nour al-Din Ahmad attributed the attack to the Islamic State (IS) group. This allocation is that of the Syrian authorities; the communiqués they have made public do not present a verifiable claim of the group.

The governor also announced the death of the two alleged assailants. His deputy, Ahmad al-Hilali, confirmed the implementation of security measures after the attack. The target was reported to the Ministry of the Interior and the agents killed belonged to Syrian internal security: they were not presented by the authorities as combatants of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The transfer of internal security

On 29 January, Damascus and the SDS concluded an agreement, including the deployment of Syrian internal security in the Hasakah and Qamishli centres. The measure concerned city control, while the integration of local staff was to take longer. Again in June, the Deputy Governor spoke of a forthcoming incorporation of Asayish officers, the SDS-related police, into the structures of the Ministry of Interior. On 25 August, Mazloum Abdi announced the end of the SDS mission as an independent military force.

The timetable therefore identifies the public authority on which the building under attack was based in November. It does not conclude that the change of command made the attack possible, nor does it assign a role to the former local services. The Damascus announcements also do not detail the individual status of the affected agents or the status of integration in the service.

The official report covers the 25 November attack in Hasaké. No investigation results publicly establishing the identities of the assailants or any involvement of third parties accompany the Governor’s announcement.

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