IFC and employers’ organizations discussed loans and guarantees. Two existing channels shed light on what is missing from the announced project.

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Lebanese employers’ organizations discussed Thursday, November 26 at the Beirut and Mount Lebanon Chamber of Commerce with a delegation from the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation (IFC). The report of the organizations cites letters of credit and guarantee as one of the tools examined. No subscription schedule or list of institutions responsible for distributing new funding was announced at the end of the meeting.

A fund under study, not an open window

Exchanges focused on the possibility of financing companies below the level of major projects. The range mentioned in the available information, from $500,000 to $5 million per company, is not included in a signed IFC offer available at this stage. It therefore does not constitute a definitive ceiling, the overall amount of the fund or a promise made to a company. The turnover criteria, the credit price, the collateral and the duration of the loans remain to be specified.

A letter of credit is not an investment loan

In the trade finance program already operating internationally, a local bank can issue a letter of credit to a supplier and the IFC can guarantee commitment to an international bank. For an importer, this can facilitate a payment abroad; It does not finance the purchase of a machine alone over several years. The list of issuing banks published by the IFC in December 2024 includes Lebanese institutions. This old list is not valid for confirmation that a line is open or available today in a given bank.

Two intermediaries were appointed for a separate arrangement

In November 2025, the IFC announced an envelope of ten million dollars, distributed between Al Majmoua and Vitas Lebanon. It targeted micro-enterprises, SMEs and women entrepreneurs, with particular attention to internally displaced persons and host communities. A first loss guarantee of up to $5 million supported the scheme. This guarantee absorbs some of the potential losses: it does not add to the ten million as if it were additional loans distributed to businesses.

For the project discussed this week, the elements to be published are the amount committed by the donors, the names of the lenders or the manager, the eligibility criteria and the application procedures. The minutes of the meeting do not provide this information.

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