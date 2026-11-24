Virginia and Oregon filed two civil actions against SpaceX, X and the companies that develop Grok. The Attorney General believes that companies have deceived users about the effectiveness of protections against sexualized images created without consent. SpaceX Super Intelligence condemns these content. The courts have not decided.

6

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

The Attorneys General of Virginia and Oregon filed two civil complaints against SpaceX, X and Grok development entities on Monday, November 23. They accuse them of having presented the tool as safe when it would have generated and disseminated sexualized images of people without their consent, including minors. The charges were not decided by the courts.

States challenge Grok’s security promises

Virginie’s attorney general, Jay Jones, filed a case with the Richmond circuit court. His Oregon counterpart, Dan Rayfield, filed his complaint in the Multnomah County Circuit Court. The procedures are separate, although both offices coordinated their approach. These include assurances to the public on protection against the creation and dissemination of harmful images.

The dossier therefore does not only deal with user acts. The authorities also accuse companies of having integrated image generation into a social network where results could circulate, without the guarantees they claimed to have provided. Virginia quotes an estimate from the Center for Countering Digital Hate: approximately three million sexualized images were allegedly generated and published on X between December 29, 2025 and January 8, 2026. This figure is an estimate cited in the file for this period, not a judicial count of the victims or a criminal classification of each image.

SpaceX Super Intelligence condemns the content in question

In its public response, SpaceX Super Intelligence stated that sexual content involving minors, real or generated, had no place in either X or Grok. The company also condemned the explicit images of real people produced without their consent. In its financial information filed with the U.S. regulator, SpaceX had already reported that it had received notice from Virginia in October of the guarantees announced for Grok.

Prosecutors ask for additional protections for consumers. In Europe, the Commission opened a separate investigation in January into how X assessed and limited the risks associated with Grok’s deployment on its platform. This procedure falls under the European Digital Services Regulation; it does not determine the outcome of the civil proceedings in Richmond and in Multnomah County.

Photo archive: Elon Musk at an event in National Harbor, Maryland, 2025. Gage Skidmore, via Wikimedia Commons. Framed and titrated photograph,CC BY-SA 3.0.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews