An operation coordinated by Europol in Seville disrupted 57 illegal television services. Investigators from 11 countries identified 321 sites and traced over €26 million in cryptocurrency transactions. The Agency states that the analyses are continuing and that this information will feed into national surveys.

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Europol announced on Tuesday 24 November that it had traced over €26 million in cryptocurrency transactions related to illegal Internet TV services. The operation, conducted from 16 to 20 November in Seville with the authorities of eleven countries, disrupted 57 services and identified 321 sites. The agency does not present the amount traced as an amount seized.

Three numbers that don’t measure the same thing

The 57 services mentioned by Europol, according to the Agency, broadcast television channels, live sports or films without authorisation. The 321 identified sites offered protected content without rights. Their cumulative annual traffic exceeded 7.3 million visits after Europol. These are visits, not a count of subscribers or people, and the press release does not say that all 321 sites have been closed.

The financial balance sheet covers transactions that investigators have been able to trace at this stage. It does not give the net profits of each service or the amounts that would be returned to the eligible beneficiaries. Analysis continues. This distinction counts: interrupting access can interrupt a service without identifying those who collect subscriptions. The authorities have therefore sought to link payments to their beneficiaries in order to feed national surveys.

Eleven countries participated, including the United States

The Spanish National Police hosted the work in Seville. The investigators came from Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Spain and the United States. Interpol, the European Union Intellectual Property Office and several cryptocurrency companies also participated. Europol announces that the information collected will be used by national authorities to identify suspects and to identify assets related to the activities concerned.

Archive photo: Europol headquarters in The Hague, separate from the location of the operation in Seville. OSeveno, via Wikimedia Commons. Framed and titrated photograph,CC BY-SA 3.0.

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