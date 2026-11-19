Approximately 825,000 people report Lebanese origin in a specific category of the US 2024 survey, according to Pew. This total does not measure recent departures from Lebanon or Lebanese nationals to the United States. Origin, descent and place of birth describe different populations that should not be confused.

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The figure is impressive, but its meaning is precise: about 825,000 people reported Lebanese origin in the responses used by the Pew Research Center in the United States. Published on November 2, his analysis is based on the American Community Survey of 2024. It does not measure the recent departures from Lebanon or the number of Lebanese nationals living overseas.

A declared origin, not a passport

The total is shown in a breakdown of the Middle Eastern and North African origins reported in the American question on race. The Lebanese category is counted alone or in combination with other responses. A person can thus belong to several groups: adding the rows in the table does not mechanically provide a separate population.

This precision changes the reading of the figure. A family origin may be declared by a person born in the United States. Conversely, the place of birth alone does not describe all the belongings of a person. The table therefore does not allow the 825,000 people born in Lebanon to be transformed into as many immigrants, nor does it allow them to date their arrival.

Several measuring instruments

The Pew methodology distinguishes the detailed data on origin in the racial question from the answers to the question on descent. For its broader estimates, the centre also mobilizes the country of birth, language and family relations. These variables are not interchangeable: they answer different questions about the population.

The U.S. Census Bureau defines ancestry as the roots, heritage or ethnic origin of a person or his ancestors. It does not necessarily indicate the place of birth of the person or his parents. The survey also does not measure the intensity of attachment to this origin; only the first two reported ancestry are retained in the corresponding treatment.

What this number says about the diaspora

For Lebanon, this measure illuminates a population of Lebanese origin, not a consular register. It does not directly inform nationality, electoral registration, money transfers or return intentions. These dimensions would require further data. The figure describes the persistence of Lebanese identification in the US investigation; It alone does not allow to quantify the exodus caused by the crisis since 2019.

Illustration: The Capitol of the United States in 1997. Geographical illustration of archives, unrelated to a Congressional decision or persons identified. Architect of the Capitol, public domain. Resized whole photo, Libnanews dressing.

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