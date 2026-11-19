Samir Geagea calls on the Lebanese authorities to hear Hizbullah’s military and security officials after the prosecution of five people arrested in the North. His statement of 19 November calls for an expansion of the investigation. It does not constitute a judicial decision and does not prejudge the guilt of persons.

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On Thursday, 19 November, Samir Geagea requested that the investigation into the five persons arrested in northern Lebanon extend to Hezbollah’s military and security officials. The leader of the Lebanese Forces is demanding their hearing. Its statement constitutes a political request, not the announcement of a summons decided by the courts.

Geagea demands hearings beyond the five orders

In its text, Samir Geagea recounts the prosecution of five persons arrested in an isolated area between Bcharré, Kura and Batrun. He reports that the government commissioner to the military court accused them of forming an armed group, recruiting members, equipment and supplying arms.

The leader of the Lebanese Forces calls on the authorities to continue investigations beyond those arrested. According to his reasoning, these would belong to a broader organization, whose officials should be heard. He accuses the authorities of showing complacency and calls on them to change their attitude.

Claims attributed to the head of the Lebanese Forces

In support of his claim, Geagea claims that the five individuals recognized their membership in Hezbollah. He also claims that party officials confirmed this membership and requested their release. These statements are contained in his statement; they are not presented here as findings established by judgment.

Geagea concluded that the case could not be limited to a group of five individuals. It challenges and assigns responsibility to those responsible for the military and security structures of Hezbollah. This challenge remains that of a political leader.

The accused benefit from the presumption of innocence. The existence of prosecutions does not constitute a conviction or proof of the responsibility of the leaders whom Geagea wishes to see heard. His intervention calls for an expansion of the investigation; the communiqué does not provide a judicial decision ordering such hearings.

Archival photograph: Samir Geagea at the launch of the election campaign on March 14, 2022. Archives Libnanews. This image does not represent a court hearing.

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