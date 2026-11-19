Two people died on 18 November in a well collecting residues from an oil mill in Souk al-Khan, Hasbaya. The Civil Defence and the Red Cross removed the bodies. The precise circumstances of their fall are not established in the information available at this stage.

5

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

Two people died Wednesday, 18 November, in an oil mill in Souk al-Khan, Hasbaya district, in southern Lebanon. They were located in a well to collect residues from olive pressing, according to consistent information from the Lebanese press.

Two bodies removed from the well in Souk al-Khan

The Lebanese Civil Defence and Red Cross intervened on the spot. In a press release, Civil Defence reported that its teams had withdrawn both bodies in cooperation with the Red Cross.

The initial information released on Wednesday night referred to a recovery operation still in progress. The statement then reported confirms the death of both persons. He mentions their fall in the well, without detailing the circumstances that preceded it.

There is no verified evidence at this stage to explain why the victims were in this facility.

Illustration: olive oil at the Saïda soap museum, archive photograph. This image does not represent the place of the accident. © François el Bacha / Libnanews.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews