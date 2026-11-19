Nabih Berri rejects a buffer zone in South Lebanon in his message for the 83rd anniversary of Independence. He called for Israeli withdrawal, return of the inhabitants and reconstruction. The President of Parliament also calls for the support of the army and the cessation of the campaigns that call into question its national role.

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Nabih Berri reaffirmed on Thursday 19 November 2026 his refusal to see South Lebanon become a buffer zone. In a message addressed to the Lebanese before the 83rd anniversary of Independence, the President of the Chamber also asks to support the army and to stop the campaigns involving its role.

The text, distributed by its press office, links the completion of independence to the departure of Israeli forces from Lebanese territories. Three days away from the national holiday of 22 November, Nabih Berri calls for a more than just commemoration. He hoped that every citizen would make independence a daily responsibility, without subordinating it to denominational, partisan or regional affiliations.

Nabih Berri refuses a buffer zone in the South

The President of Parliament affirms that the South must remain a Lebanese land belonging to its inhabitants. Its refusal of a buffer zone is part of a series of demands: liberation from the occupied territories, dignified return to their villages, reconstruction and release of prisoners. It presents these objectives as a national duty, not as competing options.

Berri believes that independence will remain threatened and unfinished as long as part of the territory remains under Israeli occupation. He invokes the means permitted by international law to obtain his release. It also emphasizes national unity, which it considers to be one of the main assets of Lebanon. To waive those responsibilities would, in his view, weaken sovereignty.

Means for the army, rather than attacks on it

Another part of the message is about the military institution. Berri defends the role of command, officers, non-commissioned officers and soldiers in protecting independence. He called for the army to have the necessary resources to carry out its missions throughout the country.

He rejects campaigns that denigrate his actions or question his sacrifices. The Speaker of the Chamber brings these attacks closer to the Israeli campaigns against the military institution. This assessment is his: his message does not provide a list of people or organizations to whom he would charge these campaigns.

The support requested therefore concerns both the capabilities of the army and its place in the national debate. However, the text does not contain any financial envelope, equipment programme or new deployment decisions.

A tribute to the inhabitants of border villages

Berri concludes his message by welcoming Lebanese residents and expatriates, the dead and wounded, as well as those who remain in border villages. It also pays tribute to the army, security forces and UNIFIL troops.

It combines this commemoration with the houses destroyed and the memory of the southern localities. The return of the inhabitants and the reconstruction are thus explicitly one of the demands which it addresses to the leaders and the political forces in the approach of 22 November.

Archive photography: Libnanews image bank. This image does not represent the dissemination of the November 19 message.

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