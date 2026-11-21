Hotel Chocolat recalls some Christmas boxes purchased in the UK from October 2 to 8, 2026, due to a risk of salmonella linked to a pistachio-based ingredient. These are the lots concerned.

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Hotel Chocolat recalls some Christmas boxes purchased in the UK from October 2 to 8, 2026, due to a risk of salmonella linked to a pistachio-based ingredient. These are the lots concerned.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) published the recall notice on 21 November. It targets four formats in the rangeChristmas Classic Chocolate Box, but only for the lots and dates listed below. Hotel Chocolat states that no salmonella was detected in its finished products and that the recall follows a report of raw pistachios used in its supply chain.

The batches to be checked on the package

The notice concerns the boxes purchased from2-8 october 2026 inclusive. To determine if a box is recalled, check together the format, batch code and minimum durability date indicated by the words « Best before »:

9 pieces (105 g), march 2027: lot 26233.

lot 26233. 18 pieces (210 g), march 2027: lots 26230, 26231, 26232, 26233, 26250, 26251, 26252 and 26253.

lots 26230, 26231, 26232, 26233, 26250, 26251, 26252 and 26253. 18 pieces (210 g), may 2027: lots 26260 and 26261.

lots 26260 and 26261. 24 pieces (315 g), march 2027: lots 26239 and 26240.

lots 26239 and 26240. 24 pieces (315 g), april 2027: lots 26258, 26259 and 26260.

lots 26258, 26259 and 26260. 48 pieces (630 g), march 2027:lot 26244.

Code 26260 appears in two formats, but does not match the same date. Verification of the code alone is therefore not sufficient. According to the FSA, the risk concerns pistachio chocolates contained in the packages concerned, not the other products of the brand.

What if the box is concerned?

FSA recommends not to consume a recalled product and return it to the store where it was purchased for an exchange or refund. The brand indicates that it can also be reported in any of its Hotel Chocolate boutiques, with proof of purchase. The reference in the UK opinion isFSA-PRIN-54-2026.

This is a precautionary reminder in the UK. The British opinion does not report any illness associated with these boxes and is not worth announcing a recall in France or Lebanon.

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