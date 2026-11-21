Hugues Moutouh, prefect of Loiret and the Centre-Val de Loire region, announced Saturday that he had requested to be relieved of his duties. His departure was not formalized. This approach follows the revelation of an investigation into alleged leaks to the National Rally. He contests any failure.

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Hugues Moutouh, prefect of Loiret and the Centre-Val de Loire region, said on Saturday 21 November that he had asked to be relieved of his duties. No official act terminating his mission was published on Saturday night. The senior official contests any failure in the matter of the alleged leaks to the National Rally.

One request, not yet an end of functions

The prefecture released on Saturday the statement in which Hugues Moutouh announces his approach. He also challenged, in an interview conducted prior to the release of this communiqué, any bias in the performance of his duties. His request is not in itself a decision of departure.

The decree of 22 April 2026 appointed prefect of the region Centre-Val de Loire and prefect of Loiret from 18 May. He holds both functions under the same act. No date of departure or appointment of a successor was announced on Saturday evening.

Judicial information distinct from the administrative approach

The request comes after the disclosure of judicial information in Paris on alleged transmissions of confidential information to the National Assembly. On Thursday, 19 November, the Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office reported that no indictment had taken place on that date. He did not publicly identify the leaks in this statement.

Hugues Moutouh challenged the accusations that he intervened in favour of a party. The approach he announced to the government does not prejudge the findings of the investigation. A possible decision terminating his office will be the subject of a separate act.

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