Lebanon is celebrating 83 years of independence this Sunday. On the eve of the feast, Joseph Aoun requested the return of the displaced from the South. Two separate incidents were reported in Baraachit and Marjayoun. In Brussels, the majority of flights on Monday 23 should be cancelled in Zaventem.

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Sunday, November 22, 2026, midnight in Beirut. Lebanon celebrates the 83rd anniversary of its independence. On the eve of the feast, Joseph Aoun requested the return of the displaced from the South. Two dispatches reported a strike near Baraachit on Saturday night and artillery fire in the Marjayoun plain. In Europe, Zaventem plans to cancel most Monday flights and Irish neutrality has mobilized protesters in Dublin.

Independence: the flag raised in Nahr al-Kalb after Aoun’s speech

The Presidency confirms that the Lebanese flag was raised on Saturday, during the national anthem, over the Nahr el-Kalb tunnel. Joseph Aoun had just spoken in front of the stele, which recalls the departure of the last foreign troops in 1946. The ceremony took place on the eve of the national holiday of 22 November, which refers to the release of the leaders imprisoned in Rachaya in 1943.

The Head of State requested that displaced people from the South be able to return to their villages. He called for Israeli withdrawal, an end to attacks and the return of Lebanese detainees. He also called for the handing over of weapons that escape from the State, without setting a timetable. These statements do not announce the organized return of internally displaced persons or the deadline for disarmament.

The date of the national holiday and the date of the administrative closure do not coincide this year. In a note of 5 November, the President of the Council, Nawaf Salam, set Monday, 23 November, the closure of administrations, public institutions and municipalities. The commemoration keeps its date on Sunday 22.

South Lebanon: Baraachit hit reported, Marjayoun plain fire

In a dispatch issued on Saturday at 2128 Beirut time, the Lebanese National Intelligence Agency reported an Israeli air strike on the outskirts of Barahhit, Bint Jbeil district. She did not report either the time of the strike or her balance sheet.

At 2218 hours, the Agency reported that three artillery shells had targeted the Marjayun plain. It states that it was not the city of Khiam, unlike other reports. The dispatch did not specify the origin of the shooting and did not report any results. These schedules are those of publications, not incidents.

In Dublin, protesters defend UN mandate

Protesters gathered on Saturday to defend the « triple lock » that runs some Irish missions abroad: the government’s agreement, the Dáil agreement, the lower house, and a UN mandate. The government wants to remove this last condition for certain international operations. Government approval would remain necessary, as would the Dáil approval when required. However, the draft extends the parliamentary exception applicable to certain small quotas.

The Dáil sent the draft back to committee on 21 October; This is not a final adoption. The Irish debate does not change the mandate of UNIFIL. Security Council resolution 2790 ends on 31 December 2026 and provides for a gradual withdrawal. The Dublin text does not announce Irish withdrawal or participation in a replacement scheme.

Brussels-Zaventem: Most flights on Monday should be cancelled

Brussels Airport plans to cancel the majority of its departures and arrivals on Monday 23 November. This forecast follows the announcement of the participation of part of the air traffic controllers in the Belgian national strike. Companies must contact their passengers; the airport table shows a cancellation only after its check-in. You must check your reservation with the company before leaving. This announcement does not allow us to deduce the status of a flight to Charleroi.

In Brussels, STIB will publish an initial estimate of the metro, tram and bus lines on Sunday night. It plans to confirm the lines held shortly before 6 a.m. on Monday, Belgian time. De Lijn also announces fewer buses and trams in Flanders and invites you to check your trip again on the same day.

Rohingyas: Paris announces an approach to the Security Council

France announced on Saturday that it would request a Security Council meeting on Myanmar. The Quai d’Orsay responded to the judgment of 19 November of the International Court of Justice in the case between the Gambia and Myanmar concerning the Rohingya. Paris recalled that the judgment is binding on the parties. The department did not announce any meeting date or action taken by the Board.

Ukraine: Rotating cuts scheduled Sunday

Operator Ukrenergo announces turning cuts Sunday 22 November in certain regions. The size varies by area and niche; It is not a 24-hour continuous shutdown for each fireplace. The operator said that repairs were continuing and that the situation remained difficult in the Odessa and Rivne regions.

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