Two oil tankers were hit on Saturday by unidentified projectiles in the Strait of Ormuz. The British Maritime Safety Centre does not report a victim or designate a person responsible.

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Two oil tankers were hit on Saturday by unidentified projectiles in the Strait of Ormuz. The British Maritime Safety Centre does not report a victim or designate a person responsible.

The UKMTO UK Marine Coordination Centre issued two separate notices for Saturday, 21 November, concerning tankers leaving the Persian Gulf via the Strait of Ormuz, off Oman. According to reports from military authorities, the two ships were affected in the morning, 50 minutes apart. None of them are named in the notices.

Two separate alerts, without attribution

The UKMTO did not mention any victims in its initial opinions. Nor has it confirmed any pollution. The authorities are investigating: at this stage, the British centre has neither identified the projectiles nor designated a person responsible nor established a link between the two incidents.

A separate notice had already reported that a tanker had been hit on Friday, 20 November, in the Strait. In this case, the company security officer reported a fire on board. The UKMTO had not reported any casualties or environmental consequences. This episode is prior to Saturday’s two reports.

A passage always borrowed despite the attacks

In its November 19 bulletin, the Joint Maritime Information Centre (JMIC) had identified four reported attacks in the Strait during the four days covered by its survey. He maintained the level of threat to « severe ». This assessment precedes Saturday’s advice: it describes the risk already observed in the Strait, not the origin of the recently reported shots.

Nevertheless, oil traffic had resumed part of the lost ground in the spring. According to the US Energy Information Agency, the volumes of crude oil, condensates and petroleum products transiting through Ormuz increased from about 5.1 million barrels per day in the second quarter to 9.1 million barrels per day in the third. They remained well below the estimated 21.6 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2025. These estimates cover the volumes transported, not the number of vessels in service.

Both notices report that the tankers were being crossed at the time of the incidents. They do not report traffic after the incidents and do not report any closure of the crossing. The status of the two vessels and possible environmental consequences remain to be clarified.

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