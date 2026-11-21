Brussels Airport plans to cancel the majority of flights on departure and arrival Monday, 23 November. Part of the skeyes air traffic controllers will join the national strike. The airlines will notify their passengers. The number of metros, trams and buses will be reduced in Brussels. The lines maintained will be confirmed Monday morning.

7

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

The majority of flights departing and arriving from Brussels-Zaventerm should be cancelled on Monday 23 November 2026. Brussels Airport announced these disturbances on Saturday 21, after learning that some of the skeyes air traffic controllers would participate in the national strike. The airport does not provide for the cancellation of all flights.

In Zaventem, check with the company before leaving

Airlines will inform their passengers directly of the options offered, Brussels Airport says. The airport flight chart shows a cancellation only once registered by the company. A flight still displayed in the program is therefore not a confirmation of departure. Before going to the terminal, it is best to check his reservation and the messages of his carrier.

The announcement concerns Brussels-Zaventerm, arrivals and departures. There is no reason to infer the status of a flight from Charleroi: this is another airport, with a separate program.

A cancelled flight: reimbursement and compensation do not confuse

The European rules cover, in principle, flights departing from Brussels, regardless of the company. For arrival from a country outside the Union, they shall apply under certain conditions, including the use of a Union carrier. In the event of cancellation covered, the passenger may choose between reimbursement and rerouting. Care can also be due while waiting. A strike by the controllers outside the company may, on the other hand, constitute an extraordinary circumstance and exempt from the lump sum allowance if it meets the conditions laid down. This does not remove refund or rerouting options.

In Brussels, STIB lines confirmed Monday morning

STIB plans to disrupt its metros, trams and buses on Monday. The operator will publish a first estimate on Sunday night, then confirm the lines held shortly before 6am on Monday, Belgian time. These lines will run at a reduced frequency. De Lijn has published his suitable schedules for Flanders, with fewer buses and trams. The operator recommends that the journey be checked again on the same day.

To travel to Zaventem, it is therefore necessary to check separately the status of the flight and the intended means of transport.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews