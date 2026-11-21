The UK announces new industrial agreements with Ukraine after Wes Streeting visited Kyiv. The 500 million pounds mentioned were already part of the British budget announced in October.

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The British Ministry of Defence announced on Saturday 21 November the signing of new industrial agreements with Ukraine on the occasion of a visit by its Defence Minister, Wes Streeting, to Kyiv. London states that these laws will enable Ukraine to produce defence equipment in the United Kingdom. He did not announce a new envelope after the interviews.

Wes Streeting met President Volodymyr Zelensky and then his Ukrainian counterpart, according to the British ministry. The Ukrainian Presidency confirms that industrial cooperation has been part of the discussion. The United Kingdom presents the agreements as a means of adding production opportunities outside Ukraine. The British communiqué does not give the value of the agreements or the date on which such production could start.

The £500 million had already been budgeted

The £500 million quoted by Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv corresponds to military support announced in the British budget of October. London has detailed its distribution this week: £240 million was announced on November 17 in Brussels for air defence, then £260 million at the meeting of the Coalition of Volunteers in Berlin. These budget announcements do not constitute a balance sheet of deliveries.

Kyiv insists on essential services before winter

The Ukrainian Presidency states that Volodymyr Zelensky has advocated for enhanced protection of energy and water supply networks. Both teams must continue their discussions before the next meeting between Ukrainian President and British Prime Minister Andy Burnham. Kyiv’s report does not specify the date.

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