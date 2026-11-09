Gaza: Peace Council urges Israel to act

The Peace Council, chaired by Donald Trump, calls on Israel to immediately facilitate the entry of winter relief into the Gaza Strip on Monday, 9 November. After the floods, he considered the measures envisaged inadequate and recalled the humanitarian commitments undertaken at Sharm el-Sheikh. He also called on Hamas to lay down its arms and transfer civilian power. The Israeli authorities, for their part, highlight the supplies already delivered and the logistical difficulties of some organizations.

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The Peace Council, chaired by Donald Trump, urged Israel to open up more access to relief for Gaza. In a statement issued on Monday, 9 November 2026, he considered the measures envisaged after the weekend floods to be inadequate. He also called on Hamas to lay down its arms and transfer power to the civilian administration envisaged by the American plan.

Peace Council demands immediate authorization

The forum describes an already present humanitarian emergency beyond the risks associated with the coming winter. The rains submerged tens of thousands of tents and precarious shelters, according to his statement. Displaced families have lost essential property and remain exposed to the cold.

The Council requests the Israeli Government to authorize and facilitate the immediate entry of the necessary supplies. It cites temporary shelters, water, sanitation, drainage and waste disposal. It recalls the commitments of the Sharm el-Sheikh humanitarian protocol.

It considers that delays in authorisation have aggravated a foreseeable crisis. It also attributed part of the delay in disarmament and the transfer of power to the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza. This link constitutes the Council’s assessment, not the findings of an independent inquiry.

Israel stands up for its winter programme

In a communication broadcast on Monday, the Israeli army and the COGAT highlight the relief already delivered. They claim that more than 91,000 tents and 8,200 trucks of supplies have entered since the start of the winter programme. These combined volumes do not correspond to the deliveries of the day alone or the stocks still available.

The Israeli authorities announce over 850 approved applications for winter equipment. According to them, about half have not yet resulted in delivery, particularly for logistical and budgetary reasons. They say they are looking at alternatives to equipment that could be used by Hamas.

The Commission acknowledges the measures under consideration, particularly at COGAT, but considers them insufficient. His appeal comes after the humanitarian record of destruction published earlier today. It now covers the implementation of commitments and access to equipment.

An appeal also addressed to Hamas and donors

The press release blames Hamas for military activities in civilian areas and near Israeli positions. The Council considers that they endanger the population and calls for their cessation and the transfer of civil responsibilities.

Finally, it calls on the United Nations, its agencies and donors to rapidly mobilise financial resources, supplies and operational support. The immediate priority remains the protection of families during the winter, along with the restoration of civilian institutions.

Illustration photo: Donald Trump at the signing ceremony of the Peace Council Charter in Davos, January 22, 2026. Official photo Daniel Torok / White House, American public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Whole photo preserved, without retouching; editorial clothing Libnanews. Original photo, credits and fees.

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