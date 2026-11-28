Two guards of a Doctors Without Borders clinic were killed on 27 November in a strike claimed by the Israeli army. The NGO announces the suspension of care on Sunday in this centre of Gaza.

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Two guards of a Doctors Without Borders clinic were killed on 27 November in a strike claimed by the Israeli army. The NGO announces the suspension of care on Sunday in this centre of Gaza.

Doctors Without Borders announced on Saturday 28 November the death of Moath Yousef Ali Sobeh and Ahmed Sofyan Mohammed Abu Hassira, two Palestinian employees of his clinic in Gaza City. According to the organization, they were guarding the site, without weapons, when an Israeli drone strike hit the site on Friday night.

Israeli army claims strike

The Israeli army confirmed that they had led the strike and that both men were working in the clinic. It accuses them of belonging to armed groups, including Hamas, and claims that no medical infrastructure has been damaged. The affiliation of the two men was not independently confirmed.

On the contrary, MSF claims that the strike hit the enclosure of an active medical structure, identifiable with its logos and whose location had been communicated to the Israeli army. The photos published by the NGO show debris in the courtyard and in a psychological support space for children. They document the state of the scene according to MSF, without establishing in themselves the course of the strike.

A centre opened since April 2025

The treatment will be suspended Sunday, November 29, in this clinic, MSF announced, without specifying a date of resumption. The centre provides prenatal and postnatal consultations, wound care, nutritional follow-up and mental health consultations. The NGO reported receiving more than 91,700 people since the beginning of 2026.

According to MSF’s count, 17 staff members have been killed in Gaza since October 2023. The organisation is calling for an independent investigation into attacks against caregivers and medical facilities.

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