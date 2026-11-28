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Did you know that? Otters in the Bekaa
Observations at Aammiq and Anjar document the presence of the Eurasia otter in Lebanon. They do not constitute a census. The image animal was photographed in Hungary; the other two views show Aammiq and Anjar. https://libnanews.com/do you know the otter-deurasia-vit-also-in-la-bekaa/ Hungary (Otter), 2010: Bouke ten Cate, CC BY 4.0. Aammiq, 2013: Hichamelzein, CC BY-SA 4.0. Anjar, 2008 : Vyacheslav Argenberg / Vascoplanet, CC BY 4.0. Commons, recadrated archives; adaptations under the same licences: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ and https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/.
Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.
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