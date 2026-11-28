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Did you know that? Otters in the Bekaa

Observations at Aammiq and Anjar document the presence of the Eurasia otter in Lebanon. They do not constitute a census. The image animal was photographed in Hungary; the other two views show Aammiq and Anjar. https://libnanews.com/do you know the otter-deurasia-vit-also-in-la-bekaa/

Hungary (Otter), 2010: Bouke ten Cate, CC BY 4.0. Aammiq, 2013: Hichamelzein, CC BY-SA 4.0. Anjar, 2008 : Vyacheslav Argenberg / Vascoplanet, CC BY 4.0. Commons, recadrated archives; adaptations under the same licences: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ and https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/.

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