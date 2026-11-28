The opera of Tunis cancelled the concert of Chimène Badi scheduled on 5 December at the Cité de la culture. Ticket holders will be able to claim a refund from 1 December.

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The opera of Tunis cancelled the concert of Chimène Badi scheduled on 5 December at the Cité de la culture. Ticket holders will be able to claim a refund from 1 December.

The French singer was to perform with the Tunisian Symphony Orchestra at the Opera Hall of the City of Culture Chedli-Klibi. The Opera Theatre announced the cancellation on Friday 27 November without indicating any grounds or proposing a new date.

Appeals for the boycott preceded the decision

Pro-Palestinian activists called for the boycott of the concert by recalling the singer’s statement in January 2019. A candidate for the French selection for Eurovision, she defended the contest in Israel despite calls for boycott. She finally did not represent France in Tel Aviv. The Opéra did not indicate whether this controversy motivated its decision.

Steps from Tuesday 1 December

The establishment invites spectators who have already purchased a seat to appear at its administration from Tuesday 1 December. It also provides for a request for reimbursement by transfer. Ticket holders can check the details with the Opéra before submitting the requested proofs. The release does not provide a time limit for payment.

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